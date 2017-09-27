Greenville girls tennis team sweeps Trotwood-Madison

TROTWOOD – The Greenville girls tennis team swept Trotwood-Madison 5-0 on Tuesday.

In first singles Greenville’s Natalie Milligan beat Layla Jones 6-2, 6-4. In the second singles match the Lady Wave’s Anna Manges beat Jayla Adams 6-1, 6-1. In third singles the Wave’s Emily Marchal beat Kennedy Campbell 6-0, 6-0.

Addie Haupt and Abby Swensen beat Bre Davis and Aaliyah Gooley 6-0, 6-0 in first doubles. Trotwood forfeited the second doubles match because it didn’t have enough players.

Greenville improved to 16-2 overall and 7-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference with the win. Trotwood-Madison fell to 0-10 overall and 0-7 in the GWOC.