Ansonia volleyball team sweeps Bradford

ANSONIA – Ansonia swept Bradford 25-15, 25-21, 25-14 in a Cross County Conference volleyball match on Tuesday.

Bailey Stammen led Ansonia with 13 kills, Aliya Barga had seven, and Chelsea Noggler had four. Barga had a team-high eight blocks while Stammen had three. Stammen had 13 assists, and Noggler had seven.

Emily Gariety led the Tigers with 12 digs, Trinity Henderson had 11, and Alyssa Armock and Stammen both had seven. Gariety had three aces while Barga and Henderson both had two.

Bianca Keener led Bradford with eight kills, Ivee Brubacker had three, and Cassie Mead had two. Brubacker and Keener both had two blocks while Brooke Fair had one. Mead led the Railroaders with seven digs while Emma Canan and Mead both had six.

Hannah Fout led Bradford with 12 assists, and Bailey Wysong added one. Keener had two aces while Macie Reck and Aspen Weldey both had one.