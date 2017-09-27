Mississinawa Valley volleyball team loses at Newton

PLEASANT HILL – Mississinawa Valley traveled to Newton on Tuesday for a Cross County Conference volleyball match that also happened to be the Lady Indians’ Cancer Awareness night.

Each player on the Newton junior varsity and varsity was playing for a person they knew who had been affected by a type of cancer. They also had a bake sale, apparel sale and silent auction to raise funds.

The Lady Hawks wore their pink “Pass Set Cure” uniforms to help represent the fight against cancer.

The match started with some great play by both teams, who had previously played each other in the Greenville Federal Invitational at the beginning of the season. Though the match was neck and neck in the first two sets, Mississinawa Valley just couldn’t seem to get to the finish first.

With the match on the line, MV was feeling the pressure in the third set, and after the disappointments of the previous sets, the Hawks just couldn’t seem to gel as a team. The match ended with Newton on top, 25-21, 25-22, 25-15.

Highs for the Mississinawa Valley included MaKenna Price with six kills. Stevi Keen had 21 digs. Olivia Murphy had 11 assists. Sidnie Hunt had seven assists, five kills and 12 digs.

MV will get a much needed rest as the Hawks won’t be back in action again until Monday against Greenville in a match starting at 5:30 p.m. in Union City.

Mississinawa Valley won the junior varsity match against Newton 25-22, 25-20.

Arianna Caixba had three aces. Leah Scholl had five assists. Ellie Reichard had four digs and three kills. Taylor Stachler had three aces, five assists and three kills.