MINSTER – Minster swept the Mississinawa Valley volleyball team 25-14, 25-11, 25-12 on Monday.

Mississinawa Valley walked into the gym already at a disadvantage with one of its starting setters home sick. Making adjustments with their small roster, the Lady Hawks came out playing hard against the tall girls of Minster though they ultimately lost in three sets.

MaKenna Price had three assists, five kills and 13 digs. Sidnie Hunt had four assists. Kinsie Blocher had nine digs.