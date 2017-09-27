Franklin Monroe boys golf team advances to OHSAA district tournament

ARCANUM – The Franklin Monroe boys golf team qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association district tournament by finishing third in the sectional on Tuesday at Beechwood Golf Course.

Franklin Monroe shot a 359 team score to earn one of four district-qualifying spots along with Lehman Catholic who shot a 341, Fort Loramie who shot a 350 and Twin Valley South who shot a 364.

Bryce Filbrun led Franklin Monroe by shooting an 18-hole round of 85 and finishing ninth overall. Also for the Jets, Jeremy Bridenbaugh finished 11th with an 86, Noah Koffer finished 13th with an 87, Jacob Aslinger finished 41st with a 101, and Dalton Goubeaux finished 63rd with a 123.

Mechanicsburg’s Caleb Westfall was the sectional tournament medalist with a two-under-par 70. He qualified for the district tournament as an individual along with Dayton Christian’s Philip Miller who shot a 71, Botkins’ Nick Fischio who shot a 74 and Mechanicsburg’s Jack Shoemaker who shot an 80.

Franklin Monroe now advances to compete in the Division III district tournament on Oct. 4 at Glenview Golf Course.

For complete results from the sectional tournament and more information about the district tournament, visit http://www.baumspage.com/golf/gevent.php?peventID=30&table=C.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3695.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3697.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3698.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3699.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3700.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate Franklin Monroe’s Bryce Filbrun hits a shot during an Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional tournament golf meet on Tuesday at Beechwood Golf Course. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_Bryce-Filbrun-WEB.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Bryce Filbrun hits a shot during an Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional tournament golf meet on Tuesday at Beechwood Golf Course. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.