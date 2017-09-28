Arcanum’s Carter Gray qualifies for OHSAA district golf tournament

GREENVILLE – Arcanum sophomore Carter Gray qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association district boys golf tournament with his performance in Tuesday’s sectional tournament at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Gray shot an 18-hole round of 88 with a 41 on the front nine and a 47 on the back nine to tie for sixth overall with Springfield Catholic Central’s Colin Kelly and Northeastern’s Jacob Calhoun. Gray earned an individual spot in the district tournament along with Covington’s Andrew Slusher who shot a 79, Emmanuel Christian’s Nick Kittles who shot a 90 and Tri-County North’s Ethan Kelley who shot a 91.

In the 73 golfer field, Newton’s Chet Jamison was the tournament medalist with a round of 78. Led by Jamison, Newton won the 14-team sectional championship with a 346 team score. Along with Newton, Catholic Central with a 354, Northeastern with a 373 and West Liberty-Salem with a 378 qualified for districts.

Arcanum finished eighth in the team standings with a 390. Following Gray, the Trojans’ Dylan Lumpkin finished 30th overall with a 100, Cade Brubaker finished 35th with a 101, Cameron Warner finished 35th with a 101, and Trevor Bailey finished 42nd with a 105.

Tri-Village finished ninth in the team standings with a 414. Gage Hileman tied for 12th overall with a 91, losing a playoff for a spot in the district tournament. Also for the Patriots, Jakob Frech finished 41st with a 104, Derek Eyer finished 43rd with a 108, Cohen Nelson finished 48th with a 111, and Dylan Holsapple finished 52nd with a 114.

Ansonia finished 13th as a team with a 476. Trevor Martin led the Tigers as he finished 45th with a 110, Johnnie Bozarth finished 56th with a 118, Brandan Heck finished 56th with a 118, Conner Lee finished 68th with a 130, and Dalton Drees finished 69th with a 136.

Mississinawa Valley finished 14th with a 496 team score. Kyler Guillozet led the Blackhawks by finishing 48th with a 111, Justin Miller finished 61st with a 122, Mason Hummel finished 66th with a 127, Mason Hiestand finished 69th with a 136, and Matt Slyder finished 73rd with a 151.

Bradford didn’t have enough golfers to record a team score. Hayden Dickerson led the Railroaders by finishing 21st with a 95, Eric Sanders finished 59th with a 120, and Brayden Sanders finished 72nd with a 145.

Gray now advances to compete in the Division III district tournament on Oct. 4 at Glenview Golf Course.

For complete results from the sectional tournament and more information about the district tournament, visit http://www.baumspage.com/golf/gevent.php?peventID=33&table=C.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3666.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3667.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3669.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3670.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3671.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3672.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3673.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3674.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3675.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3678.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3679.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3680.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3682.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3683.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3685.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3686.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3687.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3688.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3689.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3690.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3691.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3692.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3693.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate Arcanum’s Carter Gray hits a shot during an Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III sectional golf tournament on Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_Carter-Gray-WEB.jpg Arcanum’s Carter Gray hits a shot during an Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III sectional golf tournament on Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.