Versailles boys golf team places 9th in OHSAA sectional tournament

MIAMISBURG – The Versailles boys golf team finished ninth in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II sectional tournament on Wednesday at Pipestone Golf Course.

Versailles shot a 372 as a team to finish ninth out of 15 teams in the sectional tournament.

Connor VanSkyock led Versailles with an 18-hole round of 84 to place 15th overall. Also for the Tigers, Austin Pleiman shot an 89 and finished 30th, Will Eversole shot a 98 and finished 51st, Alex Keiser shot a 101 and finished 57th, and Preston Platfoot shot a 101 and finished 57th.

Valley View’s Ben Herman was the tournament medalist with a one-over-par 73. He qualified for the district tournament as an individual along with Chaminade Julienne’s Andrew Detmer who shot a 79, Badin’s Andrew Noelker who shot an 80 and Fenwick’s Alex Abbott who shot an 83.

Alter won the team championship with a score of 312. Advancing to districts along with Alter was Oakwood with a 328, Clinton-Massie with a 348 and Eaton with a 353.

For complete results from the sectional tournament, visit http://www.baumspage.com/golf/sect/sw/2/boys/pipestone/2017/index.htm.

By Kyle Shaner

