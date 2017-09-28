Versailles girls golf team wins OHSAA sectional championship

VERSAILLES – The Versailles girls golf team plus Arcanum’s Lexi Unger qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association district tournament.

The Versailles girls won the Division II sectional tournament on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club with a team score of 366, besting runner-up Fort Loramie by 60 strokes.

Jorja Pothast led Versailles by finishing third overall with an 18-hole round of 83. Also for the Lady Tigers, Lauren Durham finished fourth with an 88, Morgan Barlage finished seventh with a 97, Morgan Heitkamp finished 10th with a 98, and Anna Groff finished 14th with a 105.

Unger finished fifth overall with a round of 96 and earned one of four individual qualifying spots for the district tournament.

As a team, Arcanum finished fifth with a 443. Along with Unger, the Lady Trojans’ Madison Mankin finished 21st overall with a 110, Elliana Sloan finished 36th with a 118, Maddy Wogoman finished 38th with a 119, and Sydney Artz finished 42nd with a 122.

The Tri-Village girls finished 10th in the team standings with a 468. Andi Bietry and Jazmine Hileman led the Lady Patriots as they both shot a 112 and tied for 26th overall. Kloey Murphey shot a 118 and finished 36th, Julia Mellott shot a 126 and finished 51st, and Lauren Flory shot a 134 and finished 62nd.

Franklin Monroe’s girls shot a 469 to place 11th in the sectional. Claire Haviza led the Lady Jets by finishing 20th with a 109, Grace Zimmerman finished 25th with a 111, Breanna Lavy finished 45th with a 124, Grace Fee finished 49th with a 125, and Josie Patrick finished 59th with a 131.

Bradford didn’t have enough girls to record a team score. The Lady Railroaders’ lone golfer, Maia Stump, finished 21st overall with a 110.

Along with Versailles, Fort Loramie with a 426, Miami East with a 427 and National Trail with a 427 qualified for the district tournament.

Eaton’s Sarah Willis with a 69, Benjamin Logan’s Mailiis Simovart with a 96 and Riverside’s Dana Jones with a 97 qualified for districts as individuals along with Unger. Willis won the medalist honors with her three-under-par score.

Unger and the Versailles girls will compete in the district tournament on Wednesday at Pipestone Golf Club in Miamisburg.

For complete results from the sectional tournament and more information about the district tournament, visit swdab.org.

Tigers advance to districts with Arcanum’s Unger

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

