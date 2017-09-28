Greenville golfer Jada Garland wins GWOC North championship

ARCANUM – Greenville’s Jada Garland was the top finisher among American North golfers during Wednesday’s Greater Western Ohio Conference girls golf tournament at Beechwood Golf Course.

Garland led Greenville with an 18-hole round of 88, which was good enough for 12th overall and first in the GWOC North.

As a team Greenville finished second among the American North teams. Greenville shot a 424 and finished just one stroke behind Tippecanoe for first place among the GWOC North teams. The Lady Wave beat Troy who shot a 427, Vandalia-Butler who shot a 428 and Piqua who shot a 430.

Along with Garland, the Lady Wave’s Makenzi Glancy finished 46th overall with a 110, Madelyn Breig finished 55th with a 113, Ashley Karns finished 55th with a 113, Kylie Beam finished 62nd with a 115, and Lainey Oswalt finished 62nd with a 115.

Greenville finished ninth out of 12 teams in the overall GWOC standings. Centerville won the GWOC championship with a 310 team score.

Centerville’s Marissa Wenzler won the overall champion for the GWOC tournament, which included 76 golfers, with a two-over-par 74.

For complete results from the GWOC girls golf tournament, visit gwocsports.com.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3913.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3916.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3917.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3918.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3921.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3923.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate Greenville’s Jada Garland hits a shot during the Greater Western Ohio Conference girls golf tournament on Wednesday at Beechwood Golf Course. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_Jada-Garland-WEB.jpg Greenville’s Jada Garland hits a shot during the Greater Western Ohio Conference girls golf tournament on Wednesday at Beechwood Golf Course. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

