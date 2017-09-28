Greenville golfer Jada Garland wins GWOC North championship

ARCANUM – Greenville’s Jada Garland was the top finisher among American North golfers during Wednesday’s Greater Western Ohio Conference girls golf tournament at Beechwood Golf Course.
Garland led Greenville with an 18-hole round of 88, which was good enough for 12th overall and first in the GWOC North.
As a team Greenville finished second among the American North teams. Greenville shot a 424 and finished just one stroke behind Tippecanoe for first place among the GWOC North teams. The Lady Wave beat Troy who shot a 427, Vandalia-Butler who shot a 428 and Piqua who shot a 430.
Along with Garland, the Lady Wave’s Makenzi Glancy finished 46th overall with a 110, Madelyn Breig finished 55th with a 113, Ashley Karns finished 55th with a 113, Kylie Beam finished 62nd with a 115, and Lainey Oswalt finished 62nd with a 115.
Greenville finished ninth out of 12 teams in the overall GWOC standings. Centerville won the GWOC championship with a 310 team score.
Centerville’s Marissa Wenzler won the overall champion for the GWOC tournament, which included 76 golfers, with a two-over-par 74.
For complete results from the GWOC girls golf tournament, visit gwocsports.com.
