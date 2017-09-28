Franklin Monroe girls win Tri-Village’s Patriot Invitational cross country meet

NEW MADISON – The Franklin Monroe girls won a team championship while Arcanum’s Tanner Delk and Bradford’s Skipp Miller won individual championships at Tri-Village’s Patriot Invitational cross country meet.

Delk won the boys race with a time of 17:20, besting Franklin Monroe’s Cole Good by 24 seconds for first place. Miller won the girls race with a time of 20:49, 16 seconds ahead of fellow Railroader Karmen Knepp.

Selene Weaver finished sixth overall in the girls race with a time of 23:50 to lead Franklin Monroe to the team championship. Also for the Lady Jets, Audrey Cable finished seventh in 24:13, Raegan Warner finished ninth in 24:37, Danielle McVey finished 10th in 24:38, and Nicole Brocious finished 11th in 24:41.

Bradford’s girls finished second in the team standings. Along with Miller and Knepp, Olivia Daugherty finished 12th overall in 24:42, Mercedes Smith finished 13th in 25:22, and Chelsea Gill finished 17th in 25:58.

The Ansonia girls finished fourth in the team standings. Katie Werts finished 14th in 25:28, Olivia Wright finished 15th in 25:30, Lydia Snyder finished 18th in 26:04, Mariah Troutwine finished 21st in 26:54, Kassie Weyant finished 29th in 29:20, Amber Bergman finished 32nd in 29:51, and Breena Hall finished 33rd in 29:59.

Arcanum’s girls finished fifth in the team standings. Mara Wetzel finished fifth overall in 23:27, Kayla O’Daniel finished 25th in 28:01, Paige Kreusch finished 27th in 28:44, Lana Johnson finished 38th in 32:06, and Mekenna Gunckel finished 43rd in 38:01.

The girls from Greenville, Mississinawa Valley and Tri-Village didn’t have enough runners to record a team score.

Greenville’s Mikayla Miller finished 16th in 25:39, Lauren Dull finished 22nd in 27:04, Rachel Unger finished 24th in 27:29, and Reagan Satterwhite finished 39th in 32:36.

Mississinawa Valley’s Maria Ojeda finished 36th in 31:43, Gabby Rammel finished 37th in 31:44, and Piper Phillips finished 44th in 38:43.

Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler finished 26th in 28:14.

In the boys race, Franklin Monroe finished second in the team standings behind Houston. Following Good, the Jets’ Brendan Hosler finished 12th overall in 19:16, Kyle Ressler finished 18th in 19:47, Dylan Tucker finished 20th in 19:52, Justin Chen finished 37th in 21:35, Isaac Shellabarger finished 49th in 22:39, and Nathaniel Davis finished 52nd in 22:45.

Arcanum’s boys finished third in the team standings. After Delk, the Trojans’ Landon Kreusch finished 10th in 19:05, Dakota White finished 25th in 20:30, Logan Todd finished 32nd in 21:05, Ethan Moores finished 34th in 21:31, Jimmy Barry finished 58th in 23:10, and Mitchel Wogomon finished 77th in 26:18.

The Bradford boys finished fourth in the team standings. Johnny Fike finished fifth overall in 18:24, Jay Roberts finished seventh in 18:43, Jackson Moore finished 17th in 19:32, Ethan Saunders finished 38th in 21:43, Kurt Hoover finished 40th in 22:05, Jared Shellabarger finished 65th in 24:13, and Jordan Shellabarger finished 71st in 24:46.

The Tri-Village boys finished sixth in the team standings. Landen Fraylick finished 16th in 19:31, Harley Ketring finished 21st in 19:56, Matthew Holzapfel finished 28th in 20:51, Dalton Cockerham finished 46th in 22:23, and Cameron Armstrong finished 81st in 28:27.

Ansonia’s boys finished eighth in the team standings. Brayden Swabb finished 15th overall in 19:26, Logan Warner finished 19th in 19:48, Garrett Kaiser finished 42nd in 22:09, Michael Hall finished 59th in 23:18, Kyle Thornhill finished 69th in 24:27, Daniel Shaner finished 72nd in 25:02, and Jacob Vietor finished 80th in 28:07.

Greenville’s boys finished ninth in the team standings. Kam Wallace finished 24th in 20:06, Gabriel Stevens finished 33rd in 21:09, Emma Jennings finished 41st in 22:06, Kamron Berghoff finished 48th in 22:33, Alex Chui finished 60th in 23:36, Anson Phillips finished 70th in 24:37, and Nicholas Colby finished 82nd in 28:54.

The Mississinawa Valley boys finished 11th in the team standings. Dalton Marker finished 14th overall in 19:21, Roman Dircksen finished 51st in 22:43, Zachary Longfellow finished 62nd in 23:41, Colby Manning finished 73rd in 25:12, Michael Rammel finished 74th in 25:15, Brenden King finished 75th in 25:16, and Shawn Wogoman finished 76th in 25:49.

For complete results from the Patriot Invitational, visit www.alliancerunning.com.

Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver runs during the Patriot Invitational cross country meet on Tuesday at Tri-Village. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_Selene-Weaver-WEB.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver runs during the Patriot Invitational cross country meet on Tuesday at Tri-Village.

Delk, Miller win individual championships

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.