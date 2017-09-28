Greenville girls tennis team breaks wins record in victory against Tippecanoe

GREENVILLE – Greenville beat Tippecanoe 3-2 in a Greater Western Ohio Conference girls tennis match on Wednesday, giving the Lady Wave a program record 18 wins this season.

With the win against Tippecanoe, Greenville finished the regular season 18-2 overall and 9-1 in the GWOC. The Lady Wave’s only losses this season came to Beavercreek and Vandalia-Butler with a streak of 14 consecutive wins between those two losses.

“They worked at it,” Greenville girls tennis coach Jim Koontz said of his team’s record-setting season. “They hung in there. I’m proud of them and happy for them.”

The 18 victories broke the previous program record of 17, which was set in 2013. The 2013 Lady Wave team finished the regular season 17-2 overall.

Greenville’s singles play carried the Lady Wave to victory against Tippecanoe.

The Lady Wave’s Natalie Milligan beat Amelia Zweizig 2-6, 6-4, 7-5 in first singles to conclude the regular season with a 14-2 record.

Greenville’s Anna Manges beat Annie Livesay 6-2, 6-2 in second singles. Manges was 14-2 in second singles this season and 4-0 at first singles for an overall record of 18-2.

The Wave’s Emily Marchal swept Miranda Miller 6-0, 6-0 in third singles. She was a perfect 20-0 in the regular season with 16 wins at third singles and four wins at second singles.

“She’s got a bright future if she keeps working at it,” Koontz said of the undefeated freshman.

Greenville dropped both doubles matches against Tippecanoe.

The Lady Wave’s Addie Haupt and Abby Swensen lost 6-2, 6-4 to Sophia McDowell and Jordan Jones in first doubles. Swensen and Haupt were 17-3 at first doubles this season.

Greenville’s Alison Baughman and Casey Malott lost 6-2, 6-3 to Tasha Bruner and Claire Wint in second doubles. Together this season Baughman and Malott compiled an 8-3 record at second doubles.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3953.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3955.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3972.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3975.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3978.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3979.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3983.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3989.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3991.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP3993.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP4000.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP4002.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP4005.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_IMGP4008.jpg Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate Greenville’s Emily Marchal returns a shot during a Greater Western Ohio Conference girls tennis match against Tippecanoe on Wednesday in Greenville. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_Emily-Marchal-WEB.jpg Greenville’s Emily Marchal returns a shot during a Greater Western Ohio Conference girls tennis match against Tippecanoe on Wednesday in Greenville. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.