Marion Local, Trotwood-Madison football teams remain No. 1 in AP state rankings

COLUMBUS – Marion Local and Trotwood-Madison remained No. 1 in the Associated Press’ state football rankings after beating Darke County teams last week.

Trotwood-Madison from the Greater Western Ohio Conference, which beat Greenville last week, is ranked No. 1 in Division III. Marion Local from the Midwest Athletic Conference, which beat Versailles last week, is ranked No. 1 in Division VI.

A number of other schools with local connections also are ranked this week. Centerville from the GWOC is ranked No. 5 in Division I, Wayne from the GWOC is ranked No. 8 in Division I, Beavercreek from the GWOC is ranked No. 11 in Division I, Sidney from the GWOC is ranked No. 6 in Division II, Anna from the MAC is ranked No. 3 in Division V, Coldwater from the MAC is ranked No. 7 in Division VI, St. Henry from the MAC is ranked No. 8 in Division VI, Minster from the MAC is ranked No. 9 in Division VII, and Delphos St. John’s from the MAC is ranked No. 16 in Division VII.

No Darke County teams have been ranked in this season’s state polls.

Below is how a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (16);5-0;;231 2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (8);5-0;;216 3. Lakewood St. Edward;5-0;;171 4. Canton Mckinley;5-0;;149 5. Centerville;5-0;;144 6. Toledo Whitmer (1);5-0;;141 7. Hilliard Bradley;5-0;;106 8. Huber Heights Wayne;4-1;;51 9. Stow-Munroe Falls;4-1;;37 10. Mentor;5-0;;33

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beavercreek 13. Cincinnati Elder 12.

DIVISION II

1. Avon (14);5-0;;222 2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (10);5-0;;219 3. Cincinnati Anderson;5-0;;189 4. Medina Highland;5-0;;144 5. Cincinnati La Salle;4-1;;140 6. Sidney;5-0;;105 7. Columbus Walnut Ridge;5-0;;66 8. Wadsworth;5-0;;58 (tie) Cleveland Benedictine;4-1;;58 10. Grafton Midview;4-1;;44

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sylvania Northview 34. Barberton (1) 28. Akron Hoban 18. Dayton Belmont 12.

DIVISION III

1. Trotwood-Madison (16);5-0;;235 2. Toledo Central Catholic (5);5-0;;212 3. Clyde (1);5-0;;181 4. Canfield (2);5-0;;161 5. Sandusky;5-0;;124 6. Columbus Marion-Franklin;5-0;;107 7. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary;4-1;;63 8. Medina Buckeye;5-0;;56 9. Parma Padua;5-0;;52 10. Franklin;4-1;;36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 25. Columbus Bishop Hartley 24. Kettering Archbishop Alter 17. Bay Village Bay (1) 15. Tallmadge 13. New Philadelphia 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Steubenville (19);5-0;;228 2. Germantown Valley View (1);5-0;;183 3. Perry (2);5-0;;180 4. Bellville Clear Fork (2);5-0;;148 5. Poland Seminary (1);5-0;;124 6. Clarksville Clinton-Massie;5-0;;111 7. London;5-0;;85 8. Shelby;5-0;;61 9. Oberlin Firelands;5-0;;58 10. Cincinnati Wyoming;5-0;;57

Others receiving 12 or more points: Newark Licking Valley 35. Canton South 22. Girard 21.

DIVISION V

1. Pemberville Eastwood (11);5-0;;201 2. Canfield S. Range (5);5-0;;195 3. Anna (2);5-0;;182 4. Wheelersburg (3);5-0;;161 5. Portsmouth West (1);5-0;;132 (tie) Liberty Center (1);5-0;;132 7 Marion Pleasant (2);4-0;;101 8. Orwell Grand Valley;5-0;;85 9. Sullivan Black River;5-0;;29 10. Jamestown Greeneview;5-0;;25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Genoa Area 20. Archbold 18. Milan Edison 14. Tontogany Otsego 12.

DIVISION VI

1. Maria Stein Marion Local (20);5-0;;240 2. Mogadore (3);5-0;;195 3. Kirtland (2);5-0;;174 4. Smithville;5-0;;144 5. Sarahsville Shenandoah;5-0;;109 6. Nelsonville-York;5-0;;99 7. Coldwater;3-2;;78 8. St. Henry;4-1;;77 9. Creston Norwayne;4-1;;54 10. Rootstown;5-0;;53

Others receiving 12 or more points: West Liberty-Salem 43. Findlay Liberty-Benton 31.

DIVISION VII

1. Dalton (20);5-0;;229 2. Cleveland Cuyahoga Heights (2);4-0;;197 3. Convoy Crestview (1);5-0;;191 4. Norwalk St. Paul (2);5-0;;151 5. Danville;4-1;;116 6. Leipsic;4-1;;111 7. Pandora-Gilboa;5-0;;72 8. Windham;4-1;;48 9. Minster;3-2;;41 10. Sidney Lehman;4-1;;32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lucas 23. Sycamore Mohawk 22. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 21. Warren John F. Kennedy 20. Lisbon David Anderson 17. Delphos St. John’s 15. Edgerton 12.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_OHSAA-logo-WEB-11.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.