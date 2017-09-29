Versailles volleyball team moves up to No. 10 in OHSVCA state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

Versailles climbed from No. 11 to No. 10 in Division III in the third weekly poll of the season, which matches a season-best ranking for the Lady Tigers. Versailles moved ahead of Southeastern this week while remaining behind Coldwater, Eastwood, Tuscarawas Valley, Independence, Miami East, Fairbanks, Ottawa-Glandorf, Utica and Liberty-Benton.

Versailles is the lone Darke County team ranked in this week’s state poll. Franklin Monroe was ranked in the first poll of the season.

A number of other teams with Darke County connections are ranked in this week’s poll. Centerville from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 16 in Division I, Coldwater from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 1 in Division III, Miami East from the Cross County Conference is ranked No. 5 in Division III, New Bremen from the MAC is ranked No. 1 in Division IV, St. Henry from the MAC is ranked No. 3 in Division IV, Fort Recovery from the MAC is ranked No. 5 in Division IV, Marion Local from the MAC is ranked No. 9 in Division IV, and Delphos St. John’s from the MAC is ranked No. 17 in Division IV.

OHSVCA state rankings

Division I

1 Ursuline Academy (34) 385

2 Mount Notre Dame (4) 346

3 Dublin Coffman 196

4 Brecksville-Broadview Hts 189

5 Mason 160

6 Mother of Mercy 152

7 St Joseph Academy (1) 149

8 St Francis De Sales 120

9 Notre Dame Academy 93

10 St Ursula Academy (Cincinnati) (1) 70

11 Strongsville 44

12 Steele 41

13 Olentangy Orange 39

14 Jackson 38

15 Mentor 37

16 Centerville 25

17 St Ursula Academy (Toledo) 21

18 North Royalton 17

19 Loveland 11

20 Parma 8

Division II

1 Padua Franciscan (16) 261

2 Archbishop Alter (6) 226

3 Highland (4) 159

4 Logan Elm 151

5 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (2) 133

6 Hubbard (1) 115

7 Oak Harbor (2) 99

8 Gilmour Academy (1) 91

9 Unioto 91

10 Lake Catholic 74

11 Triway 40

12 Bishop Fenwick 37

13 Big Walnut 36

14 Gallia Academy 28

15 New Philadelphia 27

16 London 26

17 Wyoming 25

18 Lexington 19

19 Marlington (1) 18

20 Granville 16

Division III

1 Coldwater (39) 473

2 Eastwood (1) 313

3 Tuscarawas Valley (4) 304

4 Independence 248

5 Miami East 183

6 Fairbanks (4) 179

7 Ottawa-Glandorf 175

8 Utica 173

9 Liberty-Benton 145

10 Versailles 106

11 Southeastern 67

12 Swanton 31

13 Buckeye Trail 22

13 Canton Central Catholic 22

13 Huron 22

16 Waterloo 21

17 Northmor 18

18 Hiland 17

18 Tinora 17

20 Crestview (1) 15

Division IV

1 New Bremen (16) 400

2 St Paul (Norwalk) (24) 390

3 St Henry (3) 362

4 Ottoville 269

5 Fort Recovery (2) 264

6 Buckeye Central 214

7 Leipsic 182

8 Dalton 79

9 Marion Local 78

10 Southern Local (1) 52

11 Carey 48

12 Antwerp 44

13 Arlington 27

14 Jackson Center 26

15 Fort Loramie 24

16 Columbus Grove 22

17 St John’s (Delphos) (1) 16

18 Notre Dame (Portsmouth) 14

19 Lordstown 12

20 New Riegel 11

20 Russia 11

Versailles' Lindsey Winner (25) and Payton Berger (10) go up for a block during a Midwest Athletic Conference volleyball match against Parkway on Sept. 7 in Versailles.

By Kyle Shaner

