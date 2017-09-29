Versailles volleyball team moves up to No. 10 in OHSVCA state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles moved up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.
Versailles climbed from No. 11 to No. 10 in Division III in the third weekly poll of the season, which matches a season-best ranking for the Lady Tigers. Versailles moved ahead of Southeastern this week while remaining behind Coldwater, Eastwood, Tuscarawas Valley, Independence, Miami East, Fairbanks, Ottawa-Glandorf, Utica and Liberty-Benton.
Versailles is the lone Darke County team ranked in this week’s state poll. Franklin Monroe was ranked in the first poll of the season.
A number of other teams with Darke County connections are ranked in this week’s poll. Centerville from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 16 in Division I, Coldwater from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 1 in Division III, Miami East from the Cross County Conference is ranked No. 5 in Division III, New Bremen from the MAC is ranked No. 1 in Division IV, St. Henry from the MAC is ranked No. 3 in Division IV, Fort Recovery from the MAC is ranked No. 5 in Division IV, Marion Local from the MAC is ranked No. 9 in Division IV, and Delphos St. John’s from the MAC is ranked No. 17 in Division IV.
For more information on the OHSVCA and its state rankings, visit its website at www.ohsvca.org.
OHSVCA state rankings
Division I
1 Ursuline Academy (34) 385
2 Mount Notre Dame (4) 346
3 Dublin Coffman 196
4 Brecksville-Broadview Hts 189
5 Mason 160
6 Mother of Mercy 152
7 St Joseph Academy (1) 149
8 St Francis De Sales 120
9 Notre Dame Academy 93
10 St Ursula Academy (Cincinnati) (1) 70
11 Strongsville 44
12 Steele 41
13 Olentangy Orange 39
14 Jackson 38
15 Mentor 37
16 Centerville 25
17 St Ursula Academy (Toledo) 21
18 North Royalton 17
19 Loveland 11
20 Parma 8
Division II
1 Padua Franciscan (16) 261
2 Archbishop Alter (6) 226
3 Highland (4) 159
4 Logan Elm 151
5 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (2) 133
6 Hubbard (1) 115
7 Oak Harbor (2) 99
8 Gilmour Academy (1) 91
9 Unioto 91
10 Lake Catholic 74
11 Triway 40
12 Bishop Fenwick 37
13 Big Walnut 36
14 Gallia Academy 28
15 New Philadelphia 27
16 London 26
17 Wyoming 25
18 Lexington 19
19 Marlington (1) 18
20 Granville 16
Division III
1 Coldwater (39) 473
2 Eastwood (1) 313
3 Tuscarawas Valley (4) 304
4 Independence 248
5 Miami East 183
6 Fairbanks (4) 179
7 Ottawa-Glandorf 175
8 Utica 173
9 Liberty-Benton 145
10 Versailles 106
11 Southeastern 67
12 Swanton 31
13 Buckeye Trail 22
13 Canton Central Catholic 22
13 Huron 22
16 Waterloo 21
17 Northmor 18
18 Hiland 17
18 Tinora 17
20 Crestview (1) 15
Division IV
1 New Bremen (16) 400
2 St Paul (Norwalk) (24) 390
3 St Henry (3) 362
4 Ottoville 269
5 Fort Recovery (2) 264
6 Buckeye Central 214
7 Leipsic 182
8 Dalton 79
9 Marion Local 78
10 Southern Local (1) 52
11 Carey 48
12 Antwerp 44
13 Arlington 27
14 Jackson Center 26
15 Fort Loramie 24
16 Columbus Grove 22
17 St John’s (Delphos) (1) 16
18 Notre Dame (Portsmouth) 14
19 Lordstown 12
20 New Riegel 11
20 Russia 11
