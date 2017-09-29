Versailles girls cross country team remains No. 10 in OATCCC state rankings

COLUMBUS – For a second consecutive week the Versailles girls cross country team is ranked No. 10 in Division III in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches’ weekly state rankings.
Versailles, which has been ranked between eighth and 14th in this season’s five state polls, remained ranked behind Minster, McDonald, Mt. Gilead, West Liberty-Salem, Columbus Grove, Fort Loramie, Gilmour Academy, St. Henry and Fredericktown.
Versailles’ girls cross country team is the only Darke County squad ranked in the OATCCC state poll this season.
Other teams with local connections in the poll include the Centerville boys from the Greater Western Ohio Conference being ranked eighth in Division I, the Centerville girls from the GWOC being ranked first in Division I, the Springboro girls from the GWOC being ranked sixth in Division I, the Beavercreek girls from the GWOC being ranked 10th in Division I, the Troy girls from the GWOC being ranked 11th in Division I, the Tippecanoe boys from the GWOC being ranked 12th in Division II, the Tippecanoe girls from the GWOC being ranked second in Division II, the Minster boys from the Midwest Athletic Conference being ranked 10th in Division III, the Minster girls from the MAC being ranked first in Division III, the St. Henry girls from the MAC being ranked eighth in Division III and the Coldwater girls from the MAC being ranked 15th in Division III.
For more information on the OATCCC and its state rankings, visit its website at www.oatccc.com.
OATCCC state rankings
Division I boys
1. Hudson 235 (7)
2. St Xavier 233 (5)
3. Hilliard Davidson 188
3. Mason 188
5. Medina 184
6. St Ignatius 183
7. Massillon Jackson 173
8. Centerville 172
9. Pickerington North 143
10. Olentangy Liberty 118
11. Lancaster 100
12. Kenston 97
13. Pickerington Central 90
14. Carroll 78
15. Thomas Worthington 63
16. St Edward 57
17. Dublin Jerome 51
18. Elder 47
19. Strongsville 35
20. Mentor 33
Division I girls
1. Centerville 240 (12)
2. Hilliard Davidson 215
3. Ursuline 213
4. Granville 185
5. Olentangy Liberty 182
6. Springboro 168
7. Brunswick 151
8. Hudson 148
9. Gahanna Lincoln 128
10. Beavercreek 123
11. Troy 122
12. Mason 116
13. Lakota East 112
14. Thomas Worthington 96
15. Medina 76
16. Kings 67
17. Medina Highland 66
18. Turpin 34
19. Magnificat 28
20. Shaker Heights 21
Division II boys
1. Lexington 237 (5)
2. NDCL 216 (2)
3. Rocky River 213 (3)
4. Heath 200
5. Woodridge 178
6. Unioto 177 (2)
7. Bay 167
8. Akron St Vincent St Mary’s 155
9. Shelby 144
10. Sheridan 122
11. Indian Hill 113
12. Tippecanoe 108
13. Buckeye Valley 73
14. Milan Edison 72
15. Fairview 67
16. Wauseon 55
17. Jonathan Alder 41
18. Tuslaw 38
19. Eaton 36
20. Brookville 24
Division II girls
1. Lexington 238 (10)
2. Tippecanoe 217
3. Akron St Vincent St Mary’s 211
4. Hawken 207
5. Fairfield Union 192
6. Defiance 161
7. Ashtabula Edgewood 141
8. Dover 137
9. Bellbrook 111
9. CVCA 111
11. Minerva 110
12. Woodridge 99
13. Buckeye Valley 96
14. Tusky Valley 78
15. Padua Franciscan 67
16. Poland Seminary 57
17. Beaumont 55
18. Athens 51
19. Chagrin Falls 49
20.Wyoming 45
Division III boys
1. East Canton 235 (7)
2. Leesburg Fairfield 233
3. Fort Loramie 213
4. Mount Gilead 199
5. Smithville 190
6. Liberty Center 176
7. Maplewood 160
8. McDonald 158
9. Columbus Academy 156
10. Minster 133
11. Houston 114
12. Fredericktown 113
13. New London 97
14. Mapleton 81
15. Sherwood Fairview 62
16. Colonel Crawford 45
17. Gilmour Academy 42
18. Garawy 37
19. Lincolnview 31
20. Caldwell 24
Division III girls
1. Minster 240 (12)
2. McDonald 227
3. Mt Gilead 215
4. West Liberty-Salem 202
5. Columbus Grove 194
6. Fort Loramie 178
7. Gilmour Academy 164
8. St. Henry 150
9. Fredericktown 147
10. Versailles 134
11. Russia 118
12. Kinsman Badger 85
13. Galion Northmor 79
14. Garaway 78
15. Coldwater 71
16. St Thomas Aquinas 62
17. Pettisville 55
18. Liberty Center 31
19. Collins Western Reserve 23
19. Maplewood 23
Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.