Versailles girls cross country team remains No. 10 in OATCCC state rankings

COLUMBUS – For a second consecutive week the Versailles girls cross country team is ranked No. 10 in Division III in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches’ weekly state rankings.

Versailles, which has been ranked between eighth and 14th in this season’s five state polls, remained ranked behind Minster, McDonald, Mt. Gilead, West Liberty-Salem, Columbus Grove, Fort Loramie, Gilmour Academy, St. Henry and Fredericktown.

Versailles’ girls cross country team is the only Darke County squad ranked in the OATCCC state poll this season.

Other teams with local connections in the poll include the Centerville boys from the Greater Western Ohio Conference being ranked eighth in Division I, the Centerville girls from the GWOC being ranked first in Division I, the Springboro girls from the GWOC being ranked sixth in Division I, the Beavercreek girls from the GWOC being ranked 10th in Division I, the Troy girls from the GWOC being ranked 11th in Division I, the Tippecanoe boys from the GWOC being ranked 12th in Division II, the Tippecanoe girls from the GWOC being ranked second in Division II, the Minster boys from the Midwest Athletic Conference being ranked 10th in Division III, the Minster girls from the MAC being ranked first in Division III, the St. Henry girls from the MAC being ranked eighth in Division III and the Coldwater girls from the MAC being ranked 15th in Division III.

For more information on the OATCCC and its state rankings, visit its website at www.oatccc.com.

OATCCC state rankings

Division I boys

1. Hudson 235 (7)

2. St Xavier 233 (5)

3. Hilliard Davidson 188

3. Mason 188

5. Medina 184

6. St Ignatius 183

7. Massillon Jackson 173

8. Centerville 172

9. Pickerington North 143

10. Olentangy Liberty 118

11. Lancaster 100

12. Kenston 97

13. Pickerington Central 90

14. Carroll 78

15. Thomas Worthington 63

16. St Edward 57

17. Dublin Jerome 51

18. Elder 47

19. Strongsville 35

20. Mentor 33

Division I girls

1. Centerville 240 (12)

2. Hilliard Davidson 215

3. Ursuline 213

4. Granville 185

5. Olentangy Liberty 182

6. Springboro 168

7. Brunswick 151

8. Hudson 148

9. Gahanna Lincoln 128

10. Beavercreek 123

11. Troy 122

12. Mason 116

13. Lakota East 112

14. Thomas Worthington 96

15. Medina 76

16. Kings 67

17. Medina Highland 66

18. Turpin 34

19. Magnificat 28

20. Shaker Heights 21

Division II boys

1. Lexington 237 (5)

2. NDCL 216 (2)

3. Rocky River 213 (3)

4. Heath 200

5. Woodridge 178

6. Unioto 177 (2)

7. Bay 167

8. Akron St Vincent St Mary’s 155

9. Shelby 144

10. Sheridan 122

11. Indian Hill 113

12. Tippecanoe 108

13. Buckeye Valley 73

14. Milan Edison 72

15. Fairview 67

16. Wauseon 55

17. Jonathan Alder 41

18. Tuslaw 38

19. Eaton 36

20. Brookville 24

Division II girls

1. Lexington 238 (10)

2. Tippecanoe 217

3. Akron St Vincent St Mary’s 211

4. Hawken 207

5. Fairfield Union 192

6. Defiance 161

7. Ashtabula Edgewood 141

8. Dover 137

9. Bellbrook 111

9. CVCA 111

11. Minerva 110

12. Woodridge 99

13. Buckeye Valley 96

14. Tusky Valley 78

15. Padua Franciscan 67

16. Poland Seminary 57

17. Beaumont 55

18. Athens 51

19. Chagrin Falls 49

20.Wyoming 45

Division III boys

1. East Canton 235 (7)

2. Leesburg Fairfield 233

3. Fort Loramie 213

4. Mount Gilead 199

5. Smithville 190

6. Liberty Center 176

7. Maplewood 160

8. McDonald 158

9. Columbus Academy 156

10. Minster 133

11. Houston 114

12. Fredericktown 113

13. New London 97

14. Mapleton 81

15. Sherwood Fairview 62

16. Colonel Crawford 45

17. Gilmour Academy 42

18. Garawy 37

19. Lincolnview 31

20. Caldwell 24

Division III girls

1. Minster 240 (12)

2. McDonald 227

3. Mt Gilead 215

4. West Liberty-Salem 202

5. Columbus Grove 194

6. Fort Loramie 178

7. Gilmour Academy 164

8. St. Henry 150

9. Fredericktown 147

10. Versailles 134

11. Russia 118

12. Kinsman Badger 85

13. Galion Northmor 79

14. Garaway 78

15. Coldwater 71

16. St Thomas Aquinas 62

17. Pettisville 55

18. Liberty Center 31

19. Collins Western Reserve 23

19. Maplewood 23

Versailles’ Emma Peters runs during the Treaty City Invitational cross country meet on Sept. 2 in Greenville. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_Emma-Peters-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Emma Peters runs during the Treaty City Invitational cross country meet on Sept. 2 in Greenville. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

