Franklin Monroe boys soccer team loses to Bethel

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe’s boys soccer team hosted league-leading Bethel Thursday night, and the Bees showed everyone why they are contender for the Cross County Conference title.

Bethel put up four goals in the first half and added five more in the second to shut-out the Jets by the score of 9-0.

Franklin Monroe was just never able to get on track offensively as the Bees controlled the tempo and the ball most of the night.

The Bethel boys team improves to 9-1-1 on the year while FM fell to 2-6-1.

In the nightcap the Bethel and Franklin Monroe girls soccer teams would go to the wire and end in a 2-2 tie.

Bethel struck first on the night until Chloe Brumbaugh found the net with six minutes to go in the first half to knot it at one.

In the second half Lina Thiel put the Jets up 2-1 with 16 minutes to play, but Bethel would get it back at the 13-minute mark, and that’s the way the game would end in a 2-2 tie.

“I really loved the effort tonight from our girls,” Franklin Monroe soccer coach Danny Diceanu said. “Everyone is working hard for a common goal. As a team that usually means good results. I’m very proud of them.”

The Lady Jets’ record now stands at 1-8-2 on the year and the Bees at 4-6-1.

Both the boys and girls soccer teams will travel to Jamestown on Saturday to take on Greenview with the girls going at 5 p.m. and the boys at 7 p.m.

