Tri-Village junior high volleyball teams beat Bradford

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village swept Bradford in junior high volleyball action on Thursday.

Tri-Village won the seventh grade match 25-6, 25-15.

Bradford’s Courtney Riffell had three points including an ace. Belle Burgett had two points, an ace and an assist. Leah Welch had two points and a kill. Sarah Beckstedt had one point and one kill. Remi Harleman had one ace.

Tri-Village won the eighth grade match 25-19, 26-24.

Bradford’s Rylee Canan had five points, three aces, two kills and three assists. Abby Fike had three points, two aces, three kills and four assists. Ally Wackler had three points, an ace and a block. Nylani Beireis had three points and two aces. Zoe Brewer had two points and an ace.

Bradford will play at Fort Recovery at 10 a.m. Saturday.