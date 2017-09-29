Greenville girls tennis team finishes 6th in GWOC Gold Flight tournament

CENTERVILLE – Greenville’s girls tennis team finished sixth in the Gold Flight of the Greater Western Ohio Conference tournament on Thursday.

Springboro won the Gold Flight, Beavercreek finished second, Centerville finished third, Fairmont finished fourth, Miamisburg finished fifth, Greenville finished sixth, Vandalia-Butler finished seventh, and Troy finished eighth.

Natalie Milligan finished fourth in the first singles bracket. She beat Butler’s Allison Baker 8-1, lost 8-0 to Springboro’s Anke Patel and lost 8-1 to Beavercreek’s Julia Bays.

Anna Manges finished seventh in the second singles bracket. She lost 8-2 to Beavercreek’s Dhira Venkatraman, lost 8-2 to Miamisburg’s Catherine Raj and beat Troy’s Emma Kazmaier 8-6.

Emily Marchal finished second in the third singles bracket. She beat Butler’s Jo Velasco 8-2, beat Fairmont’s Emma Fugate 9-8 (7) and then suffered her first loss of the season to Springboro’s Alyssa McGarvey by a score of 8-0.

Abby Swensen and Addie Haupt finished sixth in the first doubles bracket. They lost 8-2 to Fairmont’s Hannah Jones and Jaime Pacenta, beat Troy’s Hannah Jones and Jaime Pacenta 8-5 then lost 8-6 to Miamisburg’s Abbie Campbell and Alexis Taylor.

Casey Malott and Alison Baughman finished seventh in the second doubles bracket. They lost 8-4 to Fairmont’s Ally Hesse and Katie West, lost 8-5 to Miamisburg’s Kate Daugherty and Cassie Wright and beat Troy’s Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke 8-6.

For complete results from the GWOC tournament, visit the conference’s website at gwocsports.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

