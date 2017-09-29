Ansonia cross country runners compete at New Bremen Cardinal Invitational

NEW BREMEN – Ansonia’s cross country teams had multiple runners finish in the top 10 on Thursday at the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational.

The Ansonia girls finished third in the team standings behind champion New Bremen and runner-up Marion Local. The Lady Tigers beat New Knoxville.

Olivia Wright led the Ansonia girls as she finished seventh overall in 22:12.11. Also for the Lady Tigers, Mariah Troutwine finished 19th in 23:30.56, Katie Werts finished 20th in 23:30.97, Lydia Snyder finished 21st in 23:35.11, Kassie Weyant finished 29th in 24:34.71, Breena Hall finished 37th in 25:26.36, Ava Kammer finished 58th in 28:26.59, Millie Widener finished 64th in 31:55.24, and Aleesha Gates finished 66th in 35:04.00.

New Bremen’s Alayna Thieman won the high school girls race, which included 66 runners, with a time of 20:25.01.

Ansonia’s boys finished fourth in the team standings behind champion New Bremen, runner-up Marion Local and third place New Knoxville.

Brayden Swabb led the Ansonia boys by finishing fourth overall in 18:11.64. Also for the Tigers, Logan Warner finished seventh in 18:20.27, Garrett Kaiser finished 19th in 20:25.82, Kyle Thornhill finished 26th in 20:48.94, Michael Hall finished 28th in 20:51.73, Daniel Shaner finished 30th in 22:00.30, Jacob Vietor finished 38th in 25:31.65, and Connor Stachler finished 41st in 27:53.90.

Ansonia’s Cierra Rosinski won the junior high girls race in 13:05.54. Andrew Thornhill led Ansonia’s junior high boys by finishing sixth overall with a time of 13:20.99.

For complete results from the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational, visit http://www.baumspage.com/cc/ccevent.php?peventid=296&table=C.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/09/web1_Ansonia-logo-WEB-7.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.