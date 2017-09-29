Tri-Village football team takes down Bradford

NEW MADISON – The Tri-Village Patriots excelled in all aspects of their game against Bradford Friday night, winning 45-6 in a Cross County Conference football showdown.

With the win the Patriots improved to 2-2 in the conference and 3-3 overall this season. Bradford fell to 0-6 on the year and 0-4 in the league.

Tri-Village senior Jared Buckley led the charge offensively for the Patriots. He kicked off the scoring on the night with a 55-yard rushing touchdown to give the Pats an early 6-0 lead of the Railroaders. Later in the first quarter Buckley returned a Bradford punt to the house for six points to make the score 19-0 Tri-Village.

Bradford looked to keep the game close in the first quarter when Fischer Spencer completed a 41-yard touchdown pass to Jake Barga. That touchdown cut the Patriots’ lead to 19-6. After that defensive hiccup from the Pats they would not allow another point the rest of the game.

Tri-Village added another touchdown when Buckley snuck his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown just before the end of the second quarter. At halftime the Patriots led the Railroaders 25-6.

The third quarter was all about the passing game for the red and blue. Austin Bruner produced two touchdowns through the air in the quarter, both being thrown to senior receiver Christian Ricker. The first was a 65-yard catch and throw and the following was a 39-yard pass for six points. After three quarters Tri-Village led the game 39-6.

The last bit of offense on the night was a 45-yard scramble by Tylor Cheeseman to set up the final score 45-6.

Next week Tri-Village will take on Twin Valley South at home as a part of its Homecoming weekend festivities.

Bradford will head to Miami East next week to take on the Vikings.

A group of Tri-Village defenders make a tackle during a Cross County Conference football game against Bradford on Friday in New Madison. Reed Ketring | For The Daily Advocate