Bradford junior high volleyball teams lose at Fort Recovery


FORT RECOVERY – Bradford’s junior high volleyball teams both lost in straight sets to Fort Recovery on Saturday.

Fort Recovery won the seventh grade match 25-14, 25-4.

Bradford’s Courtney Riffell had two aces and a kill. Bella Brewer had one point and one kill. Remi Harleman had one point and one kill.

Fort Recovery won the eighth grade match 25-8, 25-11.

Bradford’s Abby Fike had four points, three aces and three sets. Rylee Canan had five sets. Karissa Weldy had three points. Macy Bubeck and Ally Wackler both had a point.

