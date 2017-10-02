Greenville cross country teams finish in top 5 at Buck Creek Invitational

SPRINGFIELD – Greenville’s boys and girls cross country teams both finished in the top five of the team standings at the Buck Creek Invitational on Saturday at Buck Creek State Park.

The Greenville boys finished fourth out of 26 teams. Vandalia-Butler won the team championship, New Albany finished second, and Archbishop Moeller finished third.

Andrew Kocher led Greenville’s boys by finishing 19th overall in 17:35.90. Also for the Green Wave, Riley Emerick finished 28th in 17:47.90, Jacob Subler finished 33rd in 17:57.20, Matt Karns finished 34th in 18:03.40, Alex Subler finished 37th in 18:08.60, Jacob Watson finished 77th in 18:59.80, Seth Unger finished 79th in 19:02.80, Joey Thomas finished 102nd in 19:32.10, Gabriel Stevens finished 148th in 20:12.60, Tyler Strait finished 198th in 21:07.50, Anson Phillips finished 220th in 21:38.60, and Kam Wallace finished 223rd in 21:42.10.

Vandalia’s Long Lin won the high school boys race, which included 309 runners, with a time of 16:00.20.

The Greenville girls finished fifth out of 16 teams. West Liberty-Salem won the team championship, New Albany finished second, Dublin Scioto finished third, and Tecumseh finished fourth.

Isabelle Rammel led Greenville’s girls by finishing 15th overall in 20:32.30. Also for the Lady Wave, Grace Coakley finished 20th in 20:56.50, Hayley Maher finished 30th in 21:45.00, Kelsie Ruble finished 72nd in 22:59.10, Chloe Sowry finished 76th in 23:11.60, Mikayla Miller finished 81st in 23:35.70, Lauren Dull finished 130th in 25:42.30, and Reagan Satterwhite finished 169th in 28:49.50.

Amelia’s Maddie Walker won the high school girls race, which included 208 runners, with a time of 17:52.70.

For complete results from the Buck Creek Invitational, visit http://oh.milesplit.com/meets/288208/results/547185/formatted#.WdJvITtrzIU.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

