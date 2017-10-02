Arcanum cross country runner Tanner Delk wins Blazer Invitational at National Trail

NEW PARIS – Arcanum’s Tanner Delk won the individual championship in the Blazer Invitational cross country meet on Saturday at National Trail.

Delk won the high school boys race in 16:22, beating National Trails’ Josh Bishop by 58 seconds for the championship.

Led by Delk, Arcanum’s boys finished third in the team standings behind champion National Trail and runner-up Valley View. Also for the Trojans, Landon Kreusch finished sixth overall in 18:04, Dakota White finished 15th in 18:41, Ethan Moores finished 26th in 19:46, Logan Todd finished 28th in 20:02, Jimmy Barry finished 44th in 22:15, Mitchel Wogomon finished 50th in 23:22, and Clayton Moore finished 51st in 23:23.

Tri-Village’s boys finished fifth in the team standings. Landen Fraylick led the Patriots by finishing 12th in 18:27, Harley Ketring finished 18th in 18:48, Dalton Cockerham finished 23rd in 19:28, Matthew Holzapfel finished 25th in 19:36, and Cameron Armstrong finished 53rd in 25:59.

The Ansonia boys finished sixth in the team standings. Logan Warner led the Tigers by finishing 17th overall in 18:46, Brayden Swabb finished 20th in 18:55, Michael Hall finished 30th in 20:41, Garrett Kaiser finished 32nd in 20:42, Kyle Thornhill finished 34th in 20:53, Daniel Shaner finished 45th in 22:35, Jacob Vietor finished 55th in 28:24, and Connor Stachler finished 56th in 29:50.

Ansonia finished third in the girls team standings behind National Trail and Valley View. Olivia Wright led the Lady Tigers by finishing seventh in 23:10, Mariah Troutwine finished 10th in 23:45, Lydia Snyder finished 11th in 23:50, Breena Hall finished 20th in 25:29, Kassie Weyant finished 26th in 26:28, Ava Kammer finished 37th in 30:07, and Millie Widener finished 39th in 34:12.

Arcanum’s girls finished fourth in the team standings. Mara Wetzel led the Lady Trojans by finishing fourth overall in 21:29, Aidan O’Brien finished 13th in 24:34, Kayla O’Daniel finished 25th in 25:53, Abbigail VanHoose finished 30th in 27:13, Lana Johnson finished 34th in 28:28, and Mekenna Gunckel finished 38th in 32:24.

The lone runner for the Tri-Village girls, Lissa Siler, finished 23rd overall in 25:46.

National Trail’s Molly Skinner won the high school girls race in 20:42.

For complete results from the Blazer Invitational, visit www.alliancerunning.com.

Delk http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_Tanner-Delk-WEB.jpg Delk

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.