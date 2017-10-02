Versailles’ Megan Rismiller, Joe Spitzer win individual championships at Botkins’ Best in the West

BOTKINS – Versailles’ Megan Rismiller and Joe Spitzer won the individual championships on Saturday at Botkins’ Best in the West cross country meet.

Rismiller won the high school girls race in 20:18.40, defeating Convoy Crestview’s Ashley Bowen by 14 seconds for the individual championship and helping to lead the Lady Tigers to the team championship.

Also for the Versailles girls, Kenia McEldowney finished fourth overall in 20:45.40, Emma Peters finished 12th in 21:53.00, Dana Rose finished 14th in 22:02.30, Liz Watren finished 18th in 22:14.60, Hannah Bey finished 19th in 22:16.70, Tori Schulze finished 29th in 22:54.90, Kennedy McEldowney finished 32nd in 23:07.90, Emma Gasson finished 33rd in 23:10.50, Briana Graves finished 35th in 23:20.00, Lauren Menke finished 36th in 23:21.20, Maria Mangen finished 40th in 23:26.00, Renea Schmitmeyer finished 41st in 23:29.20, Lucy Prakel finished 46th in 23:41.50, Kari Magen finished 50th in 23:49.00, Sarah Hess finished 53rd in 24:02.80, Hallie Mills finished 54th in 24:02.90, Natalie York finished 55th in 24:04.50, Colleen Gehret finished 63rd in 24:39.70, Jada Barlage finished 68th in 25:01.00, Kennedy Hughes finished 79th in 25:53.50, Amber Barga finished 93rd in 27:35.10, Brooke Timmerman finished 95th in 27:51.40, Megan Rismiller finished 98th in 28:14.60, Chloe Grillot finished 100th in 28:24.30, Hannah Lyons finished 101st in 28:44.40, Kylie Lyons finished 106th in 29:22.30, Elizabeth Didier finished 119th in 38:23.30, and Kristen Gower finished 120th in 39:13.70.

Mississinawa Valley’s girls competed but didn’t have enough runners to record a team score. The Lady Hawks’ lone runner, Piper Phillips, finished 115th overall in 33:40.80.

Spitzer won the high school boys race in 16:02.10, defeating Parkway’s Matt Gaerke by more than 70 seconds for the individual championship.

Also for the Versailles boys, Stuart Baltes finished 19th overall in 18:24.60, Brooks Blakeley finished 22nd in 18:34.00, Noah Barga finished 39th in 19:25.80, Ryan Subler finished 43rd in 19:35.10, Caden Schulze finished 44th in 19:35.30, Jarrett Petitjean finished 46th in 19:39.40, Brian Heitkamp finished 49th in 19:40.10, Adam Gehret finished 62nd in 20:06.00, Alex Brewer finished 65th in 20:14.20, Alex Barga finished 68th in 20:17.80, Logan Miller finished 70th in 20:21.50, Kyle Wuebker finished 84th in 20:40.70, Andrew Cotner finished 95th in 21:10.40, Jarret Barga finished 101st in 21:22.00, Ben Rose finished 104th in 21:29.30, Owen Schultz finished 110th in 21:44.00, Cody Williams finished 112th in 21:46.70, Jarrod Wagner finished 114th in 22:11.40, Dylan Meyer finished 134th in 23:56.30, Jonathan Nelson finished 140th in 24:44.60, and Adam Cordonnier finished 149th in 29:31.10.

Versailles’ boys finished fourth in the team standings behind champion Houston, runner-up Botkins and third-place Parkway. The Mississinawa Valley boys finished 15th in the team standings.

Dalton Marker led the MV boys by finishing 77th overall in 20:31.80. Also for the Blackhawks, Zachary Longfellow finished 120th in 22:27.20, Roman Dircksen finished 121st in 22:30.50, Colby Manning finished 132nd in 23:39.90, Brenden King finished 136th in 24:15.30, and Shawn Wogoman finished 146th in 27:55.90.

For complete results from the Best in the West, visit http://oh.milesplit.com/meets/291128/results/547179/formatted#.WdJ39DtrzIU.

Spitzer http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_Joe-Spitzer-WEB.jpg Spitzer Rismiller http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_Megan-Rismiller-WEB.jpg Rismiller

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.