Bradford girls cross country team finishes 4th at Miami County Invitational

WEST MILTON – Bradford’s girls cross country team finished fourth in the team standings at the Miami County Invitational on Saturday at Milton-Union.

Bradford finished behind champion Troy, runner-up Tippecanoe and third-place Covington in the girls team standings. The Lady Railroaders beat fifth-place Milton-Union, sixth-place Piqua, seventh-place Miami East and eighth-place Bethel.

Karmen Knepp led the Bradford girls as she finished fifth overall with a time of 19:49.6. Also for the Lady Railroaders, Skipp Miller finished sixth in 20:01.5, Mercedes Smith finished 37th in 22:53.6, Olivia Daugherty finished 38th in 22:54.8, Chelsea Gill finished 55th in 24:07.2, and Kaitlynne Reineke finished 95th in 41:29.3.

Troy’s Morgan Gigandet won the high school girls race in 17:31.1.

Johnny Fike led the Bradford boys as he finished 14th overall in 17:57.6. Also for the Railroaders, Jay Roberts finished 22nd in 18:13.8, Jackson Moore finished 64th in 19:36.8, Kurt Hoover finished 78th in 20:09.5, Ethan Saunders finished 105th in 21:34.9, and Shane Bryan finished 114th in 22:33.0.

Tippecanoe’s Bryce Conley won the high school boys race in 16:14.8.

Bradford’s boys finished eighth in the team standings behind champion Tippecanoe, runner-up Milton-Union, third-place Troy Christian, fourth-place Troy, fifth-place Miami East, sixth-place Bethel and seventh-place Covington. The Railroaders beat ninth-place Piqua and 10th-place Newton.

For complete results from the Miami County championships, visit http://www.baumspage.com/cc/ccevent.php?peventid=171&table=C.

