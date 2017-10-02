Versailles volleyball team remains No. 10 in OHSVCA state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles remained No. 10 in Division III in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association’s fourth weekly state poll of the 2017 season.

This is the third time Versailles has been ranked 10th in the state this season. The Lady Tigers were ranked 11th in the season’s second poll.

Versailles remains ranked behind Coldwater, Tuscarawas Valley, Eastwood, Independence, Miami East, Fairbanks, Utica, Liberty-Benton and Ottawa-Glandorf this week.

Versailles is the lone Darke County team ranked in this week’s state poll. Franklin Monroe was ranked in the first poll of the season.

A number of other teams with Darke County connections are ranked in this week’s poll. Centerville from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 16 in Division I, Coldwater from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 1 in Division III, Miami East from the Cross County Conference is ranked No. 5 in Division III, New Bremen from the MAC is ranked No. 1 in Division IV, St. Henry from the MAC is ranked No. 3 in Division IV, Fort Recovery from the MAC is ranked No. 5 in Division IV, Marion Local from the MAC is ranked No. 8 in Division IV, and Delphos St. John’s from the MAC is ranked No. 15 in Division IV.

For more information on the OHSVCA and its state rankings, visit its website at www.ohsvca.org.

OHSVCA state rankings

Division I

1 Ursuline Academy (35) 417

2 Mount Notre Dame (5) 351

3 Dublin Coffman 227

4 Mother of Mercy (2) 226

5 St Joseph Academy 182

6 Mason 181

7 Brecksville-Broadview Hts (1) 134

8 St Francis De Sales 117

9 Notre Dame Academy 96

10 Steele 70

11 Jackson 59

12 Mentor 44

13 St Ursula Academy (Cincinnati) 41

14 Strongsville 35

15 Olentangy Orange 31

16 Centerville 21

16 Loveland 21

16 St Ursula Academy (Toledo) 21

19 Olentangy Liberty 20

20 Ashland 17

Division II

1 Padua Franciscan (22) 292

2 Archbishop Alter (4) 262

3 Highland (4) 195

4 Logan Elm 163

5 Gilmour Academy (1) 153

6 Hubbard (1) 118

7 Unioto 97

8 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 95

9 Oak Harbor (2) 91

10 Big Walnut 72

11 Lake Catholic 45

12 Bishop Fenwick 36

13 Triway 33

14 Granville 29

14 Jonathan Alder 29

16 Wyoming 26

17 Gallia Academy 22

18 Archbishop McNicholas 21

19 London 20

19 New Philadelphia 20

Division III

1 Coldwater (24) 423

2 Tuscarawas Valley (8) 340

3 Eastwood (4) 295

4 Independence (1) 269

5 Miami East (3) 202

6 Fairbanks (5) 198

7 Utica 145

8 Liberty-Benton 134

9 Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 126

10 Versailles 90

11 Southeastern 48

12 Northmor 32

13 Huron 31

14 Swanton 28

15 Buckeye Trail 24

15 Crestview (1) 24

17 Waterloo 22

18 Newark Catholic 21

19 Canton Central Catholic 19

19 Williamsburg 19

Division IV

1 New Bremen (20) 384

2 St Paul (Norwalk) (14) 355

3 St. Henry (1) 300

4 Ottoville (6) 297

5 Fort Recovery 233

6 Buckeye Central (1) 165

7 Leipsic 143

8 Marion Local 76

9 Dalton 63

10 Southern Local 48

11 Jackson Center 33

12 Carey 31

13 Arlington 30

14 Fort Loramie 29

15 St John’s (Delphos) (1) 21

16 New Riegel 19

16 Waterford (1) 19

18 St Thomas Aquinas 16

19 Antwerp 15

20 Columbus Grove 14

Versailles’ Ellen Peters sets the ball during a Midwest Athletic Conference volleyball match against Parkway on Sept. 7 in Versailles. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_Ellen-Peters-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Ellen Peters sets the ball during a Midwest Athletic Conference volleyball match against Parkway on Sept. 7 in Versailles. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

