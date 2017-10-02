Versailles volleyball team remains No. 10 in OHSVCA state rankings

COLUMBUS – Versailles remained No. 10 in Division III in the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association’s fourth weekly state poll of the 2017 season.
This is the third time Versailles has been ranked 10th in the state this season. The Lady Tigers were ranked 11th in the season’s second poll.
Versailles remains ranked behind Coldwater, Tuscarawas Valley, Eastwood, Independence, Miami East, Fairbanks, Utica, Liberty-Benton and Ottawa-Glandorf this week.
Versailles is the lone Darke County team ranked in this week’s state poll. Franklin Monroe was ranked in the first poll of the season.
A number of other teams with Darke County connections are ranked in this week’s poll. Centerville from the Greater Western Ohio Conference is ranked No. 16 in Division I, Coldwater from the Midwest Athletic Conference is ranked No. 1 in Division III, Miami East from the Cross County Conference is ranked No. 5 in Division III, New Bremen from the MAC is ranked No. 1 in Division IV, St. Henry from the MAC is ranked No. 3 in Division IV, Fort Recovery from the MAC is ranked No. 5 in Division IV, Marion Local from the MAC is ranked No. 8 in Division IV, and Delphos St. John’s from the MAC is ranked No. 15 in Division IV.
For more information on the OHSVCA and its state rankings, visit its website at www.ohsvca.org.
OHSVCA state rankings
Division I
1 Ursuline Academy (35) 417
2 Mount Notre Dame (5) 351
3 Dublin Coffman 227
4 Mother of Mercy (2) 226
5 St Joseph Academy 182
6 Mason 181
7 Brecksville-Broadview Hts (1) 134
8 St Francis De Sales 117
9 Notre Dame Academy 96
10 Steele 70
11 Jackson 59
12 Mentor 44
13 St Ursula Academy (Cincinnati) 41
14 Strongsville 35
15 Olentangy Orange 31
16 Centerville 21
16 Loveland 21
16 St Ursula Academy (Toledo) 21
19 Olentangy Liberty 20
20 Ashland 17
Division II
1 Padua Franciscan (22) 292
2 Archbishop Alter (4) 262
3 Highland (4) 195
4 Logan Elm 163
5 Gilmour Academy (1) 153
6 Hubbard (1) 118
7 Unioto 97
8 Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 95
9 Oak Harbor (2) 91
10 Big Walnut 72
11 Lake Catholic 45
12 Bishop Fenwick 36
13 Triway 33
14 Granville 29
14 Jonathan Alder 29
16 Wyoming 26
17 Gallia Academy 22
18 Archbishop McNicholas 21
19 London 20
19 New Philadelphia 20
Division III
1 Coldwater (24) 423
2 Tuscarawas Valley (8) 340
3 Eastwood (4) 295
4 Independence (1) 269
5 Miami East (3) 202
6 Fairbanks (5) 198
7 Utica 145
8 Liberty-Benton 134
9 Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 126
10 Versailles 90
11 Southeastern 48
12 Northmor 32
13 Huron 31
14 Swanton 28
15 Buckeye Trail 24
15 Crestview (1) 24
17 Waterloo 22
18 Newark Catholic 21
19 Canton Central Catholic 19
19 Williamsburg 19
Division IV
1 New Bremen (20) 384
2 St Paul (Norwalk) (14) 355
3 St. Henry (1) 300
4 Ottoville (6) 297
5 Fort Recovery 233
6 Buckeye Central (1) 165
7 Leipsic 143
8 Marion Local 76
9 Dalton 63
10 Southern Local 48
11 Jackson Center 33
12 Carey 31
13 Arlington 30
14 Fort Loramie 29
15 St John’s (Delphos) (1) 21
16 New Riegel 19
16 Waterford (1) 19
18 St Thomas Aquinas 16
19 Antwerp 15
20 Columbus Grove 14
Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.