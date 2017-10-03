Bradford 8th grade volleyball team beats Newton

PLEASANT HILL – Bradford’s eighth grade volleyball team won in three sets at Newton on Monday, 13-25, 25-8, 25-22.

Bradford’s Macy Bubeck had nine points including five aces. Karissa Weldy had eight points, six aces, four kills and an assist. Rylee Canan had seven aces, two kills and three assists. Abby Fike had four points, three aces, four kills and five assists. Ally Wackler had one ace and six kills. Nylani Beireis had two points, an ace and two kills. Zoe Brewer had one assist.

The Bradford eighth graders finished the regular season with a 7-9 overall record and 6-6 record in the Cross County Conference. They will play host to Miami East at 5 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the CCC tournament.

Bradford’s seventh grade volleyball team lost 25-20, 25-8 at Newton.

The Railroaders’ Bella Brewer had seven points including four aces. Lovena Grillot had seven points, three of which were aces. Belle Burgett had an ace and two kills. Remi Harleman had one point and one assist. Sarah Beckstedt had an ace. Leah Welch had one point.

Bradford’s seventh graders finished the regular season with an 1-15 overall record and 1-11 record in the CCC. They will open the CCC tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday at Ansonia.