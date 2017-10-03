Greenville volleyball team defeats Mississinawa Valley in 5 sets

UNION CITY – Greenville came back from a two-set deficit on Monday to defeat the Mississinawa Valley volleyball team 16-25, 22-25, 25-11, 27-25, 15-13.

Mississinawa Valley’s MaKenna Price had three aces, 13 kills and 21 digs in the match. Stevi Keen had 23 digs. Amanda Armstrong had 10 kills. Sidnie Hunt had 18 assists and 10 kills. Olivia Murphy had 16 assists and 23 digs.

Greenville won the junior varsity match 26-24, 25-15.

MV’s Macy Stewart had eight digs. Ellie Reichard had five digs. Arianna Caixba had three kills. Taylor Stachler had four kills and six assists. Leah Scholl had three kills and five assists.