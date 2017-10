UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley has scheduled a mandatory Ohio High School Athletic Association winter sports parent meeting for Blackhawk athletes and their parents.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Jackson Gym. The meeting is required by the OHSAA for students to participate in winter sports.

Mississinawa Valley also has scheduled its junior high fall sports awards for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the cafeteria and its high school fall sports awards for 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in the cafeteria.