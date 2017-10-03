Greenville boys golf team finishes 12th in OHSAA sectional tournament

SPRINGFIELD – The Greenville boys golf team finished 12th in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I sectional tournament on Tuesday at Reid Park Golf Club.

Greenville shot a 434 in the sectional tournament and beat Piqua (441) and Fairborn (465). The Green Wave finished behind Beavercreek (333), Troy (351), Bellefontaine (363), Tippecanoe (368), Springfield (374), Wilmington (375), Sidney (376), Tecumseh (384), Xenia (397), Bellbrook (410) and Stebbins (421).

Connor Null led Greenville with an 18-hole round of 103 in the sectional tournament. Also for the Green Wave, Andrew Kiryluk and Evan Saylor tied for 47th as they both shot a 106, Clayton Klosterman finished 64th with a 119, and Matt Hounshell finished 67th with a 124.

Beavercreek’s Alex Flick won the individual championship as he shot a round of 74.

Beavercreek, Troy, Bellefontaine and Tippecanoe qualified for the district tournament as teams. Springfield’s Lucas Wells with a 77, Sidney’s Jared Lindsey with an 83, Sidney’s Kyle Noble with an 86 and Wilmington’s Hunter DeWeese with an 87 qualified for the district tournament as individuals.

For complete results from the sectional tournament, visit http://www.baumspage.com/golf/sect/sw/1/boys/reidpark/2017/index.htm.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

