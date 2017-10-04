Franklin Monroe sweeps Mississinawa Valley in a CCC volleyball match

PITSBURG – Franklin Monroe defeated Mississinawa Valley in three straight sets 25-22, 26-24 and 25-19 but not without having to work for it.

In the set one there were six ties with neither team able to pull away before the Jets closed it out 25-22.

The second set was almost a carbon copy of the first. With Mississinawa holding a 24-22 lead, things were looking good for the Hawks, but the Jets rallied from behind to pull it out 26-24.

“We weren’t quite ready to play tonight; we won but it wasn’t pretty,” Franklin Monroe volleyball coach Angie Filbrun said. “We decided to wake up in the last set and finished strong.”

Set three was all Franklin Monroe as the Jets dominated, racing out to a 9-0 lead off the serve of senior Makenzie Kreitzer. Kreitzer would serve for 22 points in the match and also had 12 kills on the night as the Jets ran away in the third set 25-9.

Corinna Conley had 14 kills, Brigette Filbrun 25 assists and Belle Cable 17 digs to lead the Jets in those categories on the night.

Leaders for Mississinawa Valley were MaKenna Price with eight kills, Stevi Keen 13 digs, Amanda Armstrong with 10 blocks and five kills, Olivia Murphy with seven assists and 13 digs, and Sidnie Hunt had two aces on her jump serve, 11 assists, eight kills and 15 digs.

Mississinawa Valley coach Billie Hunt was speechless after the game.

“Honestly, I’m speechless,” she said. “I don’t know how you go out and play 25-23, 26-24 and then finish 25-9 in the last set.

“Our girls really wanted it tonight and came out playing strong, and after we dropped that second set 26-24, I told the girls we need just that much more,” Coach Hunt added while holding two fingers inches apart.

“I feel like this team needs just a little more. It’s kind of been our thing all year long. We compete with everyone. One or two plays makes the difference,” Coach Hunt continued. “It’s been the theme of our season. I feel like I’m always telling them, you guys are playing great, keeping talking, keep moving, but we just can’t pull off the win.”

Mississinawa has shown all year despite its 5-14 record that it can compete and have a team that could play the spoiler in tournament.

“We’ve got the team,” Coach Hunt said. “I’ve got some hitters, got some blockers, got servers … we got what it takes and just maybe they will show that in the tournament.”

Franklin Monroe with the win improved to 17-2 and 10-1 in the Cross Country Conference

“Mentally we struggled a bit in the first two game,s but by the third game we were ready to go,” Coach Filbrun said.

“We got the tournament draw this weekend, and we’re looking forward to getting a good seed and making a good run,” Coach Filbrun concluded.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0011.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0019.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0031.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0106.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0116.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0131.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0133.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0147.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0154.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0166.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0189.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0200.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0208.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0227.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0245.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0246.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0280.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0309.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_0330.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_9933.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_9942.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_9946.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_9975.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_9982.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_DEB_9996.jpg Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate Franklin Monroe’s Makenzie Kreitzer goes for a kill during a Cross County Conference volleyball match against Mississinawa Valley on Tuesday in Pitsburg. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_Makenzie-Kreitzer-WEB.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Makenzie Kreitzer goes for a kill during a Cross County Conference volleyball match against Mississinawa Valley on Tuesday in Pitsburg. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate