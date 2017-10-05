Night No. 1 of Eldora Speedway’s Allstar Fall Nationals falls to falling rain

ROSSBURG – Overnight rains forecasted to continue throughout the day have canceled the opening night of the 2017 Allstar Performance Fall Nationals for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at Eldora Speedway.

All gates will remain closed today and team haulers will not be moved into the infield in the interest of preserving the track surface at the crossover gate. After consulting with Eldora’s contracted meterological service, BAMWX.com, officials have determined there is not an ideal time to reschedule Thursday’s program.

Friday night’s show, featuring “Four (or more!)” $2,000-to-win feature races for the UMP Modified division, remains as scheduled. A new format in 2017 gives Eldora officials the ability to schedule as many qualifying heat races and feature events as necessary giving competitors even more chances to earn money and more opportunities to visit Eldora’s hallowed Victory Stage.

Friday schedule (subject to change)

10 a.m. Pit registration opens

10 a.m. Pit gate opens

3:30 p.m. Ticket sales begin at main gate and Turn 4 box office

4 p.m. Spectator gates open

4:45 p.m. Driver meeting

5:30 p.m. Hot laps

7:00 p.m. Racing

Tickets for the Allstar Performance Fall Nationals are $12 on Friday and $20 on Saturday. Children (12 and younger) admitted free to general admission seating for all events. Order online at www.EldoraSpeedway.com or by calling the Speedway Box Office at 937-338-3815.