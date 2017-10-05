Greenville girls golf team finishes 8th at OHSAA sectional tournament

CENTERVILLE – Greenville finished eighth in the Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional girls golf tournament on Wednesday at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace.

Greenville recorded a team score of 407 to finish eighth out of 13 teams in the sectional tournament, finishing ahead of Oakwood, Troy, Vandalia-Butler, Piqua and Tecumseh.

Jada Garland led Greenville with an 18-hole round of 92, placing 15th overall. She finished just two strokes out of district-qualifying position as an individual.

Also for the Lady Wave, Kylie Beam finished 31st overall with a round of 102, Ashley Karns finished 44th with a 106, Makenzi Glancy finished 49th with a 107, and Madelyn Breig finished 58th with a 113.

Centerville’s Marissa Wenzler was the tournament medalist with a three-under-par 69.

Xenia’s Olivia Wagner with an 82, Oakwood’s Lauren Hapgood with an 87, Bellefontaine’s Samantha McLaughlin with a 90 and Piqua’s Kelsey Bachman with a 90 qualified for the district tournament as individuals.

Centerville with a 302, Northmont with a 375, Tippecanoe with a 380 and Beavercreek with a 383 qualified for the district tournament as teams.

For complete results from the sectional tournament, visit http://www.baumspage.com/golf/sect/sw/1/girls/dayton/2017/index.htm.

