Franklin Monroe boys golf team finishes 10th in OHSAA district tournament

CINCINNATI – The Franklin Monroe boys golf team finished 10th in the Ohio High School Athletic Association district tournament on Wednesday at Glenview Golf Course.

Franklin Monroe, which competed in the district tournament along with Arcanum sophomore Carter Gray, shot a 392 as a team to finish 10th out of 12 competing teams. The Jets beat West Liberty-Salem and Northeastern, both of which shot a 393.

Senior Noah Koffer led Franklin Monroe with an 18-hole round of 87, placing 22nd overall. Also for the Jets, senior Jeremy Bridenbaugh finished 35th overall with a 92, senior Bryce Filbrun finished 41st with a 95, sophomore Dalton Goubeaux finished 68th with a 118, and sophomore Jacob Aslinger finished 71st with a 125.

Gray, one of 12 individuals competing in the district tournament, finished 55th overall with a round of 103.

Twin Valley South junior Nathan Osborn won the district tournament with a 71. He qualified for the state tournament along with Southeastern senior Avery Green with his round of 73.

Cincinnati Country Day won the district tournament with a team score of 343. It qualified for state along with district runner-up Seven Hills, who shot a 344.

For complete results from the district tournament, visit http://www.baumspage.com/golf/dist/3/boys/sw/2017/index.htm.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

