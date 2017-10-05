3 Greenville girls tennis players qualify for OHSAA district tournament

TROY – Three Greenville girls tennis players qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association district tournament during sectional play on Wednesday at Troy.

Sophomore Natalie Milligan in singles and sophomores Addie Haupt and Abby Swensen in doubles all qualified for the district tournament.

Milligan, the top-seeded player in the sectional tournament, beat Fairborn junior McKayla Lyons 6-0, 6-0 in her first match and then beat Vandalia-Butler junior Johanna Velasco 6-3, 6-1. She beat Sidney sophomore Hailey New 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the sectional semifinals and earn a spot in the district tournament.

Swensen and Haupt began the sectional tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Xenia sophomore Anna Carlson and freshman Autumn McCray and then beat Stebbins senior Nguyetminh Truong and freshman Kara Jenkins 6-2, 6-2. The Lady Wave duo beat Vandalia-Butler senior Jenna Al-Bezreh and junior Rachel Burton 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the sectional semifinals and qualify for districts.

Greenville had four other tennis players end their seasons in the sectional tournament.

The duo of senior Alison Baughman and junior Casey Malott beat Springfield senior Alexandria Gianakopoulos and junior Jenna Grinvalds 6-3, 6-0. They then lost 6-3, 6-1 to Vandalia-Butler juniors Ashley Hess and Hannah Scarpelli to be eliminated from the tournament.

Junior Anna Manges beat Xenia junior Jaedan Thomas 6-4, 6-1 in her first match then lost 6-4, 6-4 to Springfield senior Amanda Dillon.

Freshman Emily Marchal lost her opening round match 7-5, 6-1 to Vandalia-Butler junior Xia Lin.

Milligan, Swensen and Haupt now will play in the sectional semifinals on Saturday in Troy, which will determine seeding for the district tournament. Milligan will play Vandalia-Butler’s Lin while Swensen and Haupt will play Troy senior Emma Kazmaier and junior Katie Sherrick.

The three Greenville sophomores then will play in the district tournament on Oct. 12 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

For complete results from the sectional tournament, visit http://swdab.org.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316.

