Versailles girls cross country team remains in top 10 of OATCCC state rankings

COLUMBUS – As the postseason quickly approaches, the Versailles girls cross country team remains ranked in the top 10 of the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches’ state poll.
The Versailles girls are ranked 10th in Division III in the OATCCC’s sixth weekly poll of the 2017 season. It’s the third consecutive week the Lady Tigers have been ranked 10th in the state. They’ve been ranked in each state poll this season, ranging from eighth to 14th in Division III.
Versailles remains ranked behind Minster, McDonald, Mt Gilead, West Liberty-Salem, Columbus Grove, Fort Loramie, Gilmour Academy, Fredericktown and St. Henry.
Versailles’ girls cross country team is the only Darke County squad ranked in the OATCCC state poll this season.
Other teams with local connections in the poll include the Centerville boys from the Greater Western Ohio Conference being ranked eighth in Division I, the Centerville girls from the GWOC being ranked first in Division I, the Beavercreek girls from the GWOC being ranked seventh in Division I, the Springboro girls from the GWOC being ranked eighth in Division I, the Troy girls from the GWOC being ranked 13th in Division I, the Tippecanoe boys from the GWOC being ranked 12th in Division II, the Tippecanoe girls from the GWOC being ranked second in Division II, the Minster boys from the Midwest Athletic Conference being ranked 10th in Division III, the Minster girls from the MAC being ranked first in Division III, the St. Henry girls from the MAC being ranked ninth in Division III and the Coldwater girls from the MAC being ranked 14th in Division III.
For more information on the OATCCC and its state rankings, visit its website at www.oatccc.com.
OATCCC state rankings
Division I boys
1. St. Xaiver 235 (7)
2. Hudson 215 (5)
3. Mason 203
4. Hilliard Davidson 194
5. Medina 188
6. Massillon Jackson 175
7. St. Ignatius 174
8. Centerville 162
9. Pickerington North 126
10. Olentangy Liberty 118
11. Perrysburg 104
12. Lancaster 92
12. Kenston 92
14. Pickerington Central 75
15. Carroll 72
16. St. Edwards 64
17. Thomas Worthington 56
18. Mentor 47
19. Dublin Jerome 33
20. Elder 28
Division I girls
1. Centerville 240 (12)
2. Hilliard Davidson 216
3. Ursuline 203
4. Olentangy Liberty 194
5. Granville 191
6. Brunswick 176
7. Beavercreek 164
8. Springboro 132
9. Lakota East 121
10. Hudson 119
11. Mason 118
12. Gahanna Lincoln 112
13. Troy 106
14. Thomas Worthington 103
15. Kings 77
16. Medina Highland 71
17. Medina 47
18. Shaker Heights 28
19. Magnificat 24
20. Turpin 23
Division II boys
1. Lexington 233 (8)
2. Rocky River 221 (3)
3. Heath 198
4. NDCL 179
5. Unioto 175
6. Woodridge 169
7. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary 166
8. Bay 161
9. Sheridan 152
10. Shelby 139
11. Indian Hill 111
12. Tippecanoe 100
13. Buckeye Valley 86
14. Fairview 75
15. Milan Edison 68
16. Jonathan Alder 54
17. Tuslaw 40
18. Wauseon 38
19. Maderia 32
20. Eaton 28
Division II girls
1. Lexington 237 (10)
2. Tippecanoe 213 (1)
3. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary 204
4. Hawken 192
5. Fairfield Union 174
6. Defiance 149
7. Ashtabula Edgewood 140
8. CVCA 111
9. Dover 108
10. Woodridge 107
11. Tusky Valley 104
12. Chagrin Falls 101 (1)
13. Minerva 98
14. Buckeye Valley 83
15. Bellbrook 82
16. Padua Franciscan 71
17. Wyoming 64
18. Poland Seminary 63
19. Beaumont 49
20. Jonathan Alder 45
Division III boys
1. East Canton 237 (9)
2. Leesburg Fairfield 230 (3)
3. Fort Loramie 214
4. Mt. Gilead 205
5. Smithville 187
6. Maplewood 167
7. Liberty Center 165
8. Columbus Academy 155
9. McDonald 154
10. Minster 127
11. Houston 112
11. Fredericktown 112
13. New London 96
14. Mapleton 64
15. Sherwood Fairview 54
16. Summit Country Day 40
17. Colonel Crawford 38
18. Lincolnview 37
19. Gilmour Academy 35
20. Caldwell 31
Division III girls
1. Minster 240 (12)
2. McDonald 228
3. Mt Gilead 216
4. West Liberty-Salem 196
5. Columbus Grove 191
6. Fort Loramie 179
7. Gilmour Academy 177
8. Fredericktown 147
9. St. Henry 143
10. Versailles 134
11. Russia 121
12. Garaway 80
13. Galion Northmor 77
14. Coldwater 72
15. Kinsman Badger 53
16. Liberty Center 44
16. St. Thomas Aquinas 44
18. Pettisville 42
19. Maplewood 36
20. Collins Western Reserve 29
Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.