Versailles girls cross country team remains in top 10 of OATCCC state rankings

COLUMBUS – As the postseason quickly approaches, the Versailles girls cross country team remains ranked in the top 10 of the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches’ state poll.

The Versailles girls are ranked 10th in Division III in the OATCCC’s sixth weekly poll of the 2017 season. It’s the third consecutive week the Lady Tigers have been ranked 10th in the state. They’ve been ranked in each state poll this season, ranging from eighth to 14th in Division III.

Versailles remains ranked behind Minster, McDonald, Mt Gilead, West Liberty-Salem, Columbus Grove, Fort Loramie, Gilmour Academy, Fredericktown and St. Henry.

Versailles’ girls cross country team is the only Darke County squad ranked in the OATCCC state poll this season.

Other teams with local connections in the poll include the Centerville boys from the Greater Western Ohio Conference being ranked eighth in Division I, the Centerville girls from the GWOC being ranked first in Division I, the Beavercreek girls from the GWOC being ranked seventh in Division I, the Springboro girls from the GWOC being ranked eighth in Division I, the Troy girls from the GWOC being ranked 13th in Division I, the Tippecanoe boys from the GWOC being ranked 12th in Division II, the Tippecanoe girls from the GWOC being ranked second in Division II, the Minster boys from the Midwest Athletic Conference being ranked 10th in Division III, the Minster girls from the MAC being ranked first in Division III, the St. Henry girls from the MAC being ranked ninth in Division III and the Coldwater girls from the MAC being ranked 14th in Division III.

For more information on the OATCCC and its state rankings, visit its website at www.oatccc.com.

OATCCC state rankings

Division I boys

1. St. Xaiver 235 (7)

2. Hudson 215 (5)

3. Mason 203

4. Hilliard Davidson 194

5. Medina 188

6. Massillon Jackson 175

7. St. Ignatius 174

8. Centerville 162

9. Pickerington North 126

10. Olentangy Liberty 118

11. Perrysburg 104

12. Lancaster 92

12. Kenston 92

14. Pickerington Central 75

15. Carroll 72

16. St. Edwards 64

17. Thomas Worthington 56

18. Mentor 47

19. Dublin Jerome 33

20. Elder 28

Division I girls

1. Centerville 240 (12)

2. Hilliard Davidson 216

3. Ursuline 203

4. Olentangy Liberty 194

5. Granville 191

6. Brunswick 176

7. Beavercreek 164

8. Springboro 132

9. Lakota East 121

10. Hudson 119

11. Mason 118

12. Gahanna Lincoln 112

13. Troy 106

14. Thomas Worthington 103

15. Kings 77

16. Medina Highland 71

17. Medina 47

18. Shaker Heights 28

19. Magnificat 24

20. Turpin 23

Division II boys

1. Lexington 233 (8)

2. Rocky River 221 (3)

3. Heath 198

4. NDCL 179

5. Unioto 175

6. Woodridge 169

7. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary 166

8. Bay 161

9. Sheridan 152

10. Shelby 139

11. Indian Hill 111

12. Tippecanoe 100

13. Buckeye Valley 86

14. Fairview 75

15. Milan Edison 68

16. Jonathan Alder 54

17. Tuslaw 40

18. Wauseon 38

19. Maderia 32

20. Eaton 28

Division II girls

1. Lexington 237 (10)

2. Tippecanoe 213 (1)

3. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary 204

4. Hawken 192

5. Fairfield Union 174

6. Defiance 149

7. Ashtabula Edgewood 140

8. CVCA 111

9. Dover 108

10. Woodridge 107

11. Tusky Valley 104

12. Chagrin Falls 101 (1)

13. Minerva 98

14. Buckeye Valley 83

15. Bellbrook 82

16. Padua Franciscan 71

17. Wyoming 64

18. Poland Seminary 63

19. Beaumont 49

20. Jonathan Alder 45

Division III boys

1. East Canton 237 (9)

2. Leesburg Fairfield 230 (3)

3. Fort Loramie 214

4. Mt. Gilead 205

5. Smithville 187

6. Maplewood 167

7. Liberty Center 165

8. Columbus Academy 155

9. McDonald 154

10. Minster 127

11. Houston 112

11. Fredericktown 112

13. New London 96

14. Mapleton 64

15. Sherwood Fairview 54

16. Summit Country Day 40

17. Colonel Crawford 38

18. Lincolnview 37

19. Gilmour Academy 35

20. Caldwell 31

Division III girls

1. Minster 240 (12)

2. McDonald 228

3. Mt Gilead 216

4. West Liberty-Salem 196

5. Columbus Grove 191

6. Fort Loramie 179

7. Gilmour Academy 177

8. Fredericktown 147

9. St. Henry 143

10. Versailles 134

11. Russia 121

12. Garaway 80

13. Galion Northmor 77

14. Coldwater 72

15. Kinsman Badger 53

16. Liberty Center 44

16. St. Thomas Aquinas 44

18. Pettisville 42

19. Maplewood 36

20. Collins Western Reserve 29

Versailles’ Dana Rose runs during the Bob Schul Invitational on Aug. 26 at Milton-Union. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_Dana-Rose-WEB.jpg Versailles’ Dana Rose runs during the Bob Schul Invitational on Aug. 26 at Milton-Union. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

