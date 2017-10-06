Strong serving leads Arcanum volleyball team past Ansonia

ANSONIA – Arcanum took down Ansonia in three straight sets 25-12, 25-11, 25-10 Thursday night in Cross County Conference play.

The Trojans, who stand at 14-5 overall and 8-2 in league play, were looking to fine tune their game for the upcoming postseason tournament.

“We are coming on at the right time,” Arcanum volleyball coach Macey O’Dell said. “We are looking strong at the moment, and I hope that continues far into the tournament.

“We’re playing as a team, communicating, working together. We’re one big team right now, and that is where we need to be,” O’Dell added.

The Lady Trojans were on their game, especially in the serve department, missing just two serves on the night.

“We spend a lot of time in practice serving. The girls know it’s a pet peeve of mine if they miss serve. We strive for zero errors. Tonight, we had three or four serves hit the net and fortunately went our way and dropped on the other side of the net,” O’Dell said.

Arcanum’s service game didn’t go unnoticed by Ansonia coach Craig Riethman.

“Arcanum just flat outplayed us tonight,” Riethman said. “They served well, and almost every time they served we were out of system and didn’t get a chance to hit.

“When we did get a chance to hit we put it down. We hit it well. We just didn’t get enough opportunities to do that,” Riethman added.

The Tigers are looking forward to playing at Troy Christian this Saturday a game that wasn’t on their schedule, and Riethman welcomes the opportunity to play as much as they can to get better before tournament.

Ansonia fell to 5-13 overall and 4-6 in the conference with Thursday’s loss.

