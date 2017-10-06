Versailles girls golf team qualifies for OHSAA state tournament

MIAMISBURG – The Versailles girls golf team qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament for a third consecutive year on Wednesday.

The Versailles girls and Arcanum’s Lexi Unger competed in the Division II district tournament at Pipestone Golf Club. The Lady Tigers shot a 391 to earn a spot at state along with district champion Chaminade Julienne (385) and district runner-up Archbishop Alter (386).

Lauren Durham led Versailles with an 18-hole round of 91, finishing eighth overall in the individual standings. Also for the Lady Tigers, Morgan Heitkamp finished 20th with a 97, Jorja Pothast finished 26th with a 99, Anna Groff finished 36th with a 104, and Morgan Barlage finished 53rd with a 111.

Arcanum’s Unger finished 23rd overall with a 98.

Eaton’s Sarah Willis was the district tournament medalist as she shot a three-under-par 69. Willis qualified for state as an individual along with National Trail’s Makenna Jones (81) and Fenwick’s Meghan Utterdyke (82).

Versailles now advances to play in the OHSAA Division II state tournament on Oct. 13 and 14 at The Ohio State University Gray Course in Columbus.

For complete results from the district tournament, visit http://www.baumspage.com/golf/gevent.php?peventID=60&table=C. For more information on the state tournament, visit ohsaa.org.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

