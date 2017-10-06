Versailles cross country runner Joe Spitzer wins Coldwater Lions Invitational

COLDWATER – Versailles’ Joe Spitzer won the high school boys race during the Coldwater Lions Invitational cross country meet on Thursday in Coldwater.

Spitzer finished in 15:44.15, defeating Fort Loramie’s Joe Ballas by 39 seconds for the individual championship in a race that included 256 runners from schools including Ansonia, Bradford, Mississinawa Valley and Versailles.

Led by Spitzer, the Versailles boys finished eighth in the team standings. Also for the Tigers, Brooks Blakeley finished 33rd overall in 18:01.50, Stuart Baltes finished 49th in 18:34.27, Noah Barga finished 68th in 18:53.34, Ryan Subler finished 75th in 18:58.96, Brian Heitkamp finished 81st in 19:02.46, and Caden Schulze finished 97th in 19:19.84.

Bradford’s boys finished 13th in the team standings. The Railroaders’ Jay Roberts finished 23rd overall in 17:36.21, Johnny Fike finished 25th in 17:39.24, Jackson Moore finished 77th in 19:00.68, Ethan Saunders finished 134th in 20:09.31, Jared Shellabarger finished 189th in 21:46.65, Kurt Hoover finished 190th in 21:47.09, and Shane Bryan finished 201st in 22:16.21.

The Ansonia boys finished 15th in the team standings. The Tigers’ Brayden Swabb finished 42nd in 18:20.21, Logan Warner finished 63rd in 18:47.47, Michael Hall finished 148th in 20:26.68, Garrett Kaiser finished 164th in 20:58.40, Kyle Thornhill finished 181st in 21:24.52, Daniel Shaner finished 219th in 22:57.75, and Jacob Vietor finished 252nd in 27:25.06.

Mississinawa Valley’s boys didn’t have enough runners to record a team score. The Blackhawks’ Michael Rammel finished 199th in 22:12.12, Roman Dircksen finished 210th in 22:34.37, and Shawn Wogoman finished 218th in 22:53.43.

Fort Loramie won the boys team championship in a race that included 19 schools while Minster won the girls team championship in a race that included 17 schools.

Versailles’ girls finished sixth in the team standings. The Lady Tigers’ Kenia McEldowney finished 23rd overall in 20:36.56, Kennedy McEldowney finished 38th in 21:01.02, Maria Mangen finished 42nd in 21:13.72, Liz Watren finished 47th in 21:21.47, Hannah Bey finished 53rd in 21:33.18, Dana Rose finished 55th in 21:36.84, and Tori Schulze finished 56th in 21:44.24.

The Bradford girls finished ninth in the team standings. The Lady Railroaders’ Karmen Knepp finished third overall in 19:10.50, Skipp Miller finished 11th in 19:50.17, Olivia Daugherty finished 83rd in 22:35.62, Mercedes Smith finished 85th in 22:36.75, Chelsea Gill finished 128th in 23:38.22, and Abby Gade finished 209th in 26:51.90.

Ansonia’s girls finished 16th in the team standings. The Lady Tigers’ Olivia Wright finished 44th overall in 21:15.78, Lydia Snyder finished 127th in 23:36.43, Katie Werts finished 131st in 23:40.08, Mariah Troutwine finished 146th in 24:23.41, Kassie Weyant finished 171st in 25:12.68 Breena Hall finished 193rd in 26:22.17, and Amber Bergman finished 211th in 26:55.06.

Mississinawa Valley’s girls didn’t have enough runners to record a team score. The Lady Hawks’ Maria Ojeda finished 204th in 26:38.84, Gabby Rammel finished 220th in 27:51.58, and Piper Phillips finished 247th in 31:00.96.

Minster’s Emma Watcke won the high school girls race, which included 257 runners, in 18:18.81.

For complete results from the Coldwater Lions Invitational, visit http://www.baumspage.com/cc/ccevent.php?peventid=105&table=C.

