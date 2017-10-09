Franklin Monroe girls soccer team to begin the OHSAA playoffs at home

DARKE COUNTY – The Franklin Monroe girls soccer team will begin the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament with a home game.

Franklin Monroe’s girls (1-10-4) received the 22nd seed in the Division III Dayton sectional and will play host to 23rd seeded Twin Valley South (3-10-1) at 7 p.m. Oct. 16.

Greenville’s girls (1-13-0) received the 10th seed in the Division II Springfield sectional and will play second seeded Shawnee (12-3-0) at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in Springfield.

Greenville’s boys (1-12-1) were seeded 11th in the Division II Dayton sectional and received a first-round bye. The Green Wave will play the winner of second seeded Archbishop Alter (9-2-3) and 10th seeded Dunbar (5-7-1) at 7 p.m. Oct. 21.

Franklin Monroe’s boys (4-7-2) were seeded 13th in the Division III Dayton sectional and received a first-round bye. The Jets will play the winner of eighth seeded Botkins (8-3-3) and 16th seeded Madison (7-5-3) at 7 p.m. Oct. 21.

For complete tournament brackets, visit swdab.org or ohsaa.org.

Franklin Monroe’s Lina Thiele dribbles the ball during a girls soccer game against Botkins on Sept. 5 in Pitsburg. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/10/web1_Lina-Thiele-WEB.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Lina Thiele dribbles the ball during a girls soccer game against Botkins on Sept. 5 in Pitsburg. Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@dailyadvocate.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

