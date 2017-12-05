Franklin Monroe girls basketball team defeats Dixie

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe girls basketball team beat Dixie 50-23 on Monday.

Franklin Monroe led 17-2 through one quarter and 25-4 at halftime. The Lady Jets increased their lead to 35-7 in the third quarter on their way to a 27-point victory.

Corina Conley led Franklin Monroe with 16 points in the win. Also for the Jets, Chloe Brumbaugh scored 8 points, Tara Goubeaux scored 7, Kennedy Morris scored 5, Stella Shellabarger scored 5, Chloe McGlinch scored 3, Audrey Cable scored 2, Belle Cable scored 2, and Chloe Peters scored 2.

McKinlee Ruppert led Dixie with a game-high 17 points. Also for the Greyhounds, Sydney Creamer scored 4 points, and Madeline Betts scored 2.

Franklin Monroe improved to 4-1 with Monday’s win while Dixie fell to 1-3. The Jets will travel to Ansonia on Thursday for a CCC game.