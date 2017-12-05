Arcanum wrestling team defeats National Trail, loses to Tri-County North

ARCANUM – Arcanum began its high school wrestling season on Monday by splitting a pair of matches against Cross County Conference rivals, defeating National Trail and then losing to Tri-County North.

“We did pretty good,” Arcanum wrestling coach Jared Beatty said. “First meet, home meet, so I think a lot of nerves coming out. I think all in all we looked pretty good.”

In the match against National Trail, Arcanum took a 6-0 lead when Ethin Hoffman won the 132 pound match by forfeit.

National Trail’s Peyton Lane beat Justin Vanatta with a 16-0 technical fall in the 138 pound match to cut the Trojan lead to 6-5.

Braydin Gillem and Dylan Burns won the 145 and 152 pound matches by forfeit to make it 18-5.

Cael Gostomsky won the 160 pound match by forfeit to make it 24-5 then took the mat for an exhibition match against Brooks Henning, a National Trail wrestler with Down syndrome. Gostomsky gave up a pin to Henning in the first period.

National Trail’s Owen Cook won the 170 pound match by forfeit to make the score 24-11.

Arcanum’s Dylan Rhodehamel then pinned Silas Zurwell with 45.8 seconds remaining in the opening period to make it 30-11.

Donnie Pegg of National Trail won the 195 pound match by forfeit, and Jayden Heltsley of Arcanum won the 285 pound match by forfeit, making it 36-17 in favor of the Trojans.

Arcanum’s Cameron Haney pinned Payton Mann with 1:34 remaining in the second period to put the Trojans up 42-17.

Raymond Denniston from Arcanum won the 126 pound match by forfeit to bring the final score to 48-17.

There were double forfeits by Arcanum and National Trail in the 106, 120 and 220 pound matches.

“It’s good, especially with our numbers being a little low,” Beatty said of getting the win against National Trail. “We’ve only got nine guys on the team. It’s going to be hard to pick up dual team victories. Trail only had six so we were able to pick up a pretty easy win there. Won a couple matches. I think we looked pretty good against Trail.”

In the final match of the evening, Arcanum took on Tri-County North.

Chayse Eby pinned Arcanum’s Justin Vanatta with 1:28 left in the second period in the 138 pound match. Josh Lockwood then beat Arcanum’s Braydin Gillem with a 19-3 tech fall in the 145 pound match to make it 11-0 in favor of the Panthers.

Arcanum’s Dylan Burns pinned Josh Finfrock with 1:30 remaining in the second period of the 152 pound match to decrease the deficit to 11-6.

Tristen Hayslett pinned Arcanum’s Cael Gostomsky with 58.9 remaining in the first period of the 160 pound match.

After North’s Dylan Curtain won the 170 pound match by forfeit, Zane Krull pinned Arcanum’s Dylan Rhodehamel with 19.1 seconds remaining in the second period of the 182 pound match to make it 29-6.

Tri-County North’s Wyatt Woodyard and Clayton Finney won the 195 and 220 pound matches by forfeit to make it 41-6.

Arcanum’s Jayden Heltsley pinned Blade Root with 1:04 remaining in the second period then the Trojans’ Cameron Haney won the 106 pound match by forfeit to make it 41-18.

After double forfeits in the 113 and 120 pound matches, Hunter Heck pinned Arcanum’s Raymond Denniston with 26.2 seconds left in the first period of the 126 pound match.

In the final match of the night, Arcanum’s Ethin Hoffman pinned Daniel Baker with 1:27 left in the second period of the 132 pound match to bring the final score to 47-24.

“I think we looked really good against North,” Beatty said. “I think there’s a couple matches we could improve on, but the guys that won, they wrestled really well and really controlled the matches when they were out there.”

Arcanum will return to action on Saturday at Oakwood.

By Kyle Shaner

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

