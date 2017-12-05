Versailles boys swim team places 2nd in season opener

TROY – The Versailles High School boys swim team placed second at a quad meet hosted by Tippecanoe High School on Friday at the Troy YMCA-Robinson Branch.

Team scores were as follows: 1st, Clayton Northmont, 144.50 points; 2nd, Versailles, 83 points; 3rd, Tippecanoe, 57.50 points; and 4th, Dayton Stebbins, 5 points.

The results for Versailles High School were as follows:

200 yard medley relay: 2nd, Clint Morgan, Jack Detrick, Cole Condon, Nathanial Nelson, 1:53.34; 5th, Ryan Subler, Mitchell Huelskamp, Pete Barga, Jarrod Wagner, 2:12.02

200 yard freestyle: 6th, Jarrod Wagner, 2:48.74

200 yard IM: 5th, Pete Barga, 3:01.22

50 yard freestyle: 1st, Cole Condon, 23.34; 2nd, Clint Morgan, 23.87; 5th, Nathanial Nelson, 27.18; 9th, Jarrod Wagner, 30.24; 15th, Jarrett Petitjean, 34.58

100 yard butterfly: 2nd, Cole Condon, 59.96

100 yard freestyle: 3rd, Jack Detrick, 57.96; 6th, Nathanial Nelson, 1:01.18; 7th, Ryan Subler, 1:04.14; 11th, Jarrett Petitjean, 1:20.78

500 yard freestyle: 2nd, Clint Morgan, 6:24.90

200 yard freestyle relay: 1st, Clint Morgan, Nathanial Nelson, Jack Detrick, Cole Condon, 1:40.72; 5th, Ethan Davis, Jonathan Nelson, Jarrett Petitjean, Owen Schultz, 2:24.46

100 yard backstroke: 3rd, Ryan Subler, 1:15.18; Pete Barga, 1:19.34; 10th, Ethan Davis, 2:02.14

100 yard breaststroke: 3rd, Jack Detrick, 1:20.12; 6th, Mitchell Huelskamp, 1:31.18; 7th, Owen Schultz, 1:32.90

400 yard freestyle relay: 4th, Mitchell Huelskamp, Jarrod Wagner, Ethan Davis, Ryan Subler, 4:52.94; 6th, Pete Barga, Janathan Nelson, Owen Schultz, Jarrett Petitjean, 5:41.59

The team is coached by head coach Mark Travis. For more information about the swim team, visit its website at www.versailles.k12.oh.us, click on athletics, click on sports schedules and click on swimming.