Versailles girls swim team wins first meet of the season

TROY – The Versailles High School girls swim team won the first meet of the season, which Tippecanoe High School hosted on Friday at the Troy YMCA-Robinson Branch.

Team scores were as follows: 1st, Versailles High School, 113 points; 2nd, Tippecanoe High School, 111 points; 3rd, Clayton Northmont, 83 points; 4th, Dayton Stebbins, 1 point.

The results for Versailles High School were as follows:

200 yard medley relay: 2nd, Courtney Batten, Lauren Menke, Faith Wilker, Bethany Jones 2:13.55; 4th, Sara Cavin, Payton Berger, Kassidy Dross, Hannah Bey, 2:19.12

200 yard freestyle: 1st, Sara Cavin, 2:25.12; 3rd Bethany Jones, 2:27.96, 6th, Deanna Day, 2:36.72

200 yard IM: 4th, Lauren Menke, 2:43.58; 6th, Alexis Jay 2:57.74; 7th, Lucy Prakel 3:00.31

50 yard freestyle: 1st, Sara Cavin, 29.22; 4th, Payton Berger, 29.74, 6th, Alexis Jay, 31.34;

100 yard butterfly: 1st, Faith Wilker, 1:18.74; 5th, Kassidy Dross, 1:25.62

100 yard freestyle: 1st, Faith Wilker, 1:04.27; 7th, Kassidy Dross, 1:12.44; 8th, Kari Mangen, 1:18.94; 10th, Lauren Monnin, 1:21.40

500 yard freestyle: 4th, Deanna Day, 7:29.90; 5th,Courtney Batten, 7:45.12

200 yard freestyle relay: 1st, Sara Cavin, Alexis Jay, Kassidy Dross, Bethany Jones, 2:00.74; 3rd, Lucy Prakel, Deanna Day, Lauren Monnin, Hannah Bey, 2:10.05

100 yard backstroke: 2nd, Courtney Batten, 1:22.34; 8th, Kari Mangen, 1:30.82; 10th, Claire Keiser, 1:37.18; 11th, Katelyn Rush, 1:47.68

100 yard breaststroke: 2nd, Lauren Menke, 1:18.65; 3rd Payton Berger, 1:27.55; 5th, Lucy Prakel, 1:28.02; 6th, Hannah Bey, 1:30.22

400 yard freestyle relay: 3rd, Faith Wilker, Payton Berger, Deanna Day, Lucy Prakel, 4:44.96; 5th, Hannah Bey, Lauren Monnin, Alexis Jay, Courtney Batten, 5:10.34

The team is coached by head coach Mark Travis. For more information about the swim team, visit its website at www.versailles.k12.oh.us, click on athletics, click on sports schedules and click on swimming.