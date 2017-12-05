Versailles wrestling team wins Jim McCracken Invitational at Sidney

SIDNEY – Versailles won the team championship while the Greenville wrestling team finished ninth in the season-opening Jim McCracken Invitational on Saturday in Sidney.

Versailles won the championship with 225.5 points, Mentor finished second with 212, Tecumseh finished third with 168.5, Little Miami finished fourth with 168, Allen East finished fifth with 151.5, Van Wert finished sixth with 134.5, Troy finished seventh with 133, and Lima Shawnee finished eighth with 126.

Greenville finished ninth with 116 points, Sidney finished 10th with 87, Benjamin Logan finished 11th with 67.5, Fairborn finished 12th with 56, Kings finished 13th with 48, and Northridge finished 14th with 19.5.

Versailles’ Kobe Epperly won the 106 pound weight class, defeating Allen East’s Jordan Kennedy 4-1 in the championship match. Greenville’s Andrew Stachler finished third in the class, defeating Shawnee’s Mason Adlesh in the third place match.

Greenville’s Drayk Kallenberger finished third in the 113 pound division, beating Van Wert’s Killian Sudduth in the third place match.

Versailles’ Jacob Poling won the 120 pound class, pinning Mentor’s Lincoln Splete in 1:52 in the championship match. Greenville’s Austin Lacey finished sixth in the class, losing 9-3 to Fairborn’s Trevor Landon in the fifth place match.

Versailles’ Cael Bey finished fourth in the 126 pound division, losing a 10-0 major decision to Mentor’s Nate DeBoe in the third place match.

Versailles’ Preston Platfoot finished third in the 132 pound division, defeating Ben Logan’s Joel Abbott 8-3 in the third place match.

Greenville’s Dean Hurd finished fourth in the 138 pound class. He was pinned by Tecumseh’s Lucas Rodgers 3:42 into the third place match.

Greenville’s Jacob Mikesell finished second in the 145 pound class, losing by a 16-0 technical fall to Van Wert’s Isaiah Bretz in the championship match.

Greenville’s Jacob Goldsmith finished second in the 152 pound division, falling 8-3 to Troy’s Nick Mittelstadt in the championship match. Versailles’ Nathan Wagner finished third in the division, beating fellow Versailles wrestler Dalton Didier- 6-2 in the third place match.

Versailles’ Tyler Gigandet finished third in the 182 pound class, defeating Fairborn’s Conner Bradley 10-3 in the third place match.

Versailles’ Isaac Grilliot finished second in the 195 pound division, losing 7-0 to Little Miami’s Grant Frith in the championship match.

Versailles’ Austin Nerderman finished fourth in the 220 pound division, losing an 11-2 major decision to Sidney’s Jordan Marvin in the third place match. Greenville’s Colton McCartney finished sixth in the division, losing 3-1 to Kings’ James Schnur in the fifth place match.

Versailles’ Jeffrey Ware won the 285 pound class, pinning Allen East’s Brennan Davies in 4:40 in the championship match. Versailles’ Louden Kiehl finished sixth in the division, losing 5-0 to Troy’s Kameron Block in the fifth place match.

For complete results from the Jim McCracken Invitational, visit http://www.baumspage.com/wr/wrevent.php?peventID=81&table=C.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2017/12/web1_Greenville-Versailles-WEB.jpg

Greenville finishes 9th in season opener

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.