Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses in overtime to Union City

UNION CITY, Ind. – Mississinawa Valley’s boys basketball team lost 48-45 in overtime to crosstown rival Union City, Indiana, on Tuesday.

Mississinawa Valley trailed 17-9 at the end of the first quarter before battling back to within 23-22 at halftime. MV took a 32-27 lead in the third quarter, but Union City tied the game at 38-38 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Union City then pulled out a 48-45 win in overtime.

Ethan Bowman led Mississinawa Valley with 22 points in Tuesday’s game. Also for the Blackhawks, Blake Scholl scored 10 points, Matt Slob scored 6, Max Dirmeyer scored 3, Trent Collins scored 2, and Alex Scholl scored 2.

Mississinawa Valley fell to 0-1 with Tuesday’s loss. The Blackhawks will open Cross County Conference play on Friday with a home game against Bethel.