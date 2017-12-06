Greenville to induct 3 former scholar-athletes into its Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE – The 32nd annual Greenville Senior High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at noon on Jan. 13 at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall with three former Wave scholar-athletes being honored.

The three being honored are:

Lisa Brinley Beiting: Class of 2007; volleyball, basketball and softball. A three-sport athlete, Beiting excelled as a standout volleyball athlete and is the holder of both the season and career records for aces, digs and assists. Additionally, Beiting was a standout player on the Lady Wave’s 2007 state championship softball team.

Justine Shilt: Class of 2007; golf, basketball and softball. A three-sport athlete, Shilt excelled in all three sports. She excelled on the golf course and holds the career assists record for Lady Wave basketball. A four-year starter, Shilt was a standout player for the Lady Wave’s 2007 state championship softball team. A two-time all-state selection in softball, she continued her career at NCAA Division I Wright State University and earned all-American honors.

Ryan Winner: Class of 2002; football basketball and track and field. A three-sport athlete, Winner was a three-year letterman for Green Wave basketball and football and a four-year letter winner for Wave track and field. He continued his football career at the University of Dayton as an offensive tackle. Winner was a three-year starter and earned all-league honors and all-American honors at Dayton.

Later on the evening of Jan. 13, the inductees will be introduced between the reserve and varsity basketball games when the Green Wave play host to the Tri-Village Patriots. Tickets for both the induction ceremony and the basketball game may be purchased by contacting the Greenville Senior High School athletic office.

The purposed of the Greenville Senior High School Athletic Hall of Fame is to recognize and honor those individuals who by their athletic endeavors, exploits and attainments, command respect and admiration for both themselves and Greenville Senior High School and to express appreciation for the high degree of skills displayed by those individuals.

Nomination forms for individuals to be considered for induction to the Greenville Senior High School Athletic Hall of Fame also may be picked up at the Greenville Senior High School athletic office.