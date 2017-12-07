Greenville wrestling team wins GWOC match at Tippecanoe

TIPP CITY – On a cool evening outside, the Greenville wrestlers were red hot against the Tippecanoe Red Devils, winning Wednesday’s match 59-21.

The score was quite remarkable as the Green Wave were down 21-12 at one time. The 47-0 bust out came via a decision, a pin and then four straight forfeits starting at the 170 weight class. Around 100 viewed this league lid-lifter dual match for both squads as part of the Greater Western Ohio Conference.

Greenville 106 pound sophomore Andrew Stachler won via the forfeit, 113 pound freshman Drayk Kallenberger earned another 6 points via the forfeit route, and senior and four-year letterman Austin Lacey beat Tipp sophomore Blake Ballard 17-0 in a technical fall.

At 126 pounds sophomore Michael Cline was pinned by Tippecanoe senior Cameron Abrams at 1:25 of the first period. Junior Dean Hurd at 132 made his name heard by a pin with 18 seconds left in the first period.

Junior Riley Slade at 138 went down to fellow junior Noah Law in a high scoring affair, 17-10. The 145 pound match saw junior Jacob Mikesell against sophomore Colton Tandy where Mikesell put his opponent into a pretzel move and pinned him with five seconds left in the first period.

The 152 pound match had two-year letterman Jacob Goldsmith losing to Tippecanoe senior Caleb Blake by a pin with 1:19 left in the second frame to make the score read 15-12 in the Red Devils’ favor.

That score mounted as Greenville had no wrestler at 160 pounds against Jacob Smith of Tipp. The score now read 21-12, but that was all for the Red Devils in the scoring column because at 170 pounds Greenville sophomore Zane Mancillas manhandled senior Vincent Snouffer at 1:57 of the first period.

Freshman Hadyn Sharp at 182, sophomore Tytan Grote at 195, 220 pound freshman Colton McCartney and sophomore Zachary Foster at 285 all posted 6-point wins via the forfeit route.

“I am very happy with the kids as they wrestled hard on the mats,” Greenville wrestling coach David Guillozet said. “Mancillas and Lacey dominated tonight while Goldsmith ran into a buzzsaw with Blake. We knew coming into the match that we has some forfeits coming up in the higher weight classes, and we took full advantage of that. We will know a lot more this weekend at Edgewood’s Invitational as this is a two-day event.”

