Franklin Monroe girls basketball team beats Ansonia

ANSONIA – The Franklin Monroe girls basketball team earned its first Cross County Conference win of the season on Thursday, defeating Ansonia 61-37.

Franklin Monroe led 14-7 through one quarter and 33-12 at halftime. The Jets increased their lead to 51-18 through three quarters on their way to a 24-point win.

Belle Cable led Franklin Monroe with a game-high 16 points. Also for the Jets, Chloe Brumbaugh scored 14 points, Corina Conley scored 12, Audrey Cable scored 8, Kennedy Morris scored 6, Tara Goubeaux scored 3, and Stella Shellabarger scored 2.

Bailey Stammen led Ansonia with 13 points in Thursday’s game. Also for the Tigers, Trinity Henderson scored 8, Kassy Wentworth scored 6, Kierra Reichert scored 5, and Katie Werts scored 5.

Franklin Monroe improved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in the CCC with the win while Ansonia fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the league.

Ansonia will return to action on Saturday at Yellow Springs while Franklin Monroe will play at Bethel on Dec. 14.