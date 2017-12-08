Arcanum boys basketball team loses at National Trail

NEW PARIS – The Arcanum boys basketball team lost its Cross County Conference opener 60-41 on Friday at National Trail.

National Trail led 18-10 through one quarter and led 28-23 at halftime. The Blazers increased their lead to 46-32 in the third quarter on their way to the 19-point win.

Carter Gray led Arcanum with 15 points on Friday. Also for the Trojans, Evan Atchley scored 11 points, Lane Byrne scored 4, Dylan Lumpkin scored 3, Wills Troutwine scored 3, Andrew Baker scored 2, Grant Delk scored 2, and Zach Smith scored 1.

Cameron Harrison led National Trail with a game-high 24 points. Also for the Blazers, Travis Hunt scored 15 points, Dalton Mason scored 12, Zach Woodall scored 6, and Hunter Michael scored 3.

Arcanum fell to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the CCC with Friday’s loss while National Trail improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the league. The Trojans will play host to Russia on Saturday.