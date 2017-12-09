Mississinawa Valley boys basketball team loses CCC opener to Bethel

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley opened up Cross County Conference play hosting Bethel. The Hawks struggled early shooting the ball and never really got on track, falling 70-45 to the Bees.

DJ Howell scored a fielder to get the Hawks going, but they soon found themselves down 12-2 until Ethan Bowman stole the ball and converted a layup to trail 12-4 at the 3:25 mark. The Hawks got no closer, trailing 17-8 at the end of the quarter.

Bethel erupted for 25 points in the second period behind the duo of Ryan Rose and Kendal James. Rose went for 17 points and James 15 at the half.

Mississinawa struggled shooting the basketball, only scoring 8 points in the period, and trailed 42-16 at the half.

MV came out with a smaller, quicker lineup in the second half, trying to make the game up-tempo and negate some of the size of Bethel.

Bowman scored 8 points in the third frame, but Bethel still won the quarter 16-12 and held a 58-28 advantage.

In the final stanza Bowman added another 8 points to lead the Hawks on the night with 21 points. Sophomore guard Max Dirmeyer had 6 points in the frame and 8 points on the night.

The Hawks won the final quarter 17-12, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 28-point night from Rose and 21 from James as the Bees claimed the CCC win 70-45.

Howell had 8 points, Matt Slob 6, Kyler Guillozet 2 and Cody Dirksen 1 for the Hawks, who dropped to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the conference this year.

Mississinawa Valley will be back in action Tuesday when the Blackhawks take on New Bremen.

Box score:

Score by quarters:

BE … 17 … 25 … 16 … 12 – 70

MV … 08… 08 … 12 … 17 – 45

Individual scoring:

Bethel – James 20, Jacob Evans 9, Jared Evans 3, Van Haren 2, Hamlin 5, Ullmer 3, Rose 28 – Totals 10-14-12/18 – 70

Mississinawa – Max Dirmeyer 8, Ethan Bowman 21, Kyler Guillozet 2, DJ Howell 8, Matt Slob 5, Cody Dirksen 1 – Totals – 2-16-7/11 – 45

